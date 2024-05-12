Highlights Colts rookie Adonai Mitchell has overcome challenges and high expectations with inspirations like Type 1 Diabetes and his daughter.

Mitchell touted impressive stats like 55 catches, 845 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns in his 2023 season at Texas.

The young wide receiver, drafted in the second round, draws inspiration from his daughter and necklace, and is ready to make a mark in the NFL.

There is already a huge fire lit under Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after the Texas standout with a first-round grade fell all the way to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, the youngster has shared even more reason why he'll be playing inspired ball as a rookie.

Mitchell may be young, but he is also a father, and a doting one at that. His daughter, Icylinn, will turn three years old in June, and she has changed this young NFL prospect's life.

The new Colts passing game weapon makes sure she never leaves his side thanks to a heart-shaped locket containing a picture of his daughter (via The Athletic's James Boyd):

I wear this necklace everywhere I go. I don’t take it off to shower. I don’t take it off to sleep. That’s my girl. That’s who I wake up and do it every day for, so that’s been (my) motivation since her Day 1.

After starting off his collegiate career at the University of Georgia, Mitchell played his junior and final season in 2023 at the University of Texas.

In his lone season with the Longhorns, Mitchell produced off-the-charts numbers compared to his days with the Bulldogs. In 2023, Mitchell tallied career highs in catches (55), receiving yards (845), and receiving touchdowns (11).

Adonai Mitchell Ready To Make The Jump To The NFL

Mitchell has a mix of inspirations to keep him going on the field and in the weight room

Mitchell's locket isn't the only article of clothing that will continuously inspire him out on the field: his jersey number will too. Mitchell was the 52nd overall pick in this past April's draft, but more specifically, there were 10 receivers selected before him. Guess what number he has decided to wear for the Colts?

I originally picked another number, but then I was just up late thinking about it. I couldn’t get it off my mind.

When asked if he could name those 10 wideouts that inspired his decision to wear the No. 10 jersey, Mitchell dismissed it by saying "nobody got a name, nobody got a face." Clearly, there won't be any buddy-buddying between Mitchell and his opponents this season, that's for sure.

However, perhaps the most important thing pushing Mitchell more than his peers is what some believe made him drop in the draft: he lives with Type 1 Diabetes. He received the diagnosis at the age of 16, and it's become a part of his life ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adonai Mitchell is the 88th player in NFL history to live with Type 1 Diabetes, joining notable names like Mark Andrews, Patrick Peterson, Jay Cutler, and DeAndre Carter, to name a few.

Some evaluators reportedly took Mitchell off their boards because his diabetes can (supposedly) sometimes cause mood swings and immaturity, though Colts general manager Chris Ballard squashed that notion in the most forceful way possible after the draft:

As the Indianapolis Star notes, Mitchell's mother was crucial in keeping her son's blood sugar at ideal levels, and he has maintained good dietary habits and plans ever since he moved out:

His mother, Darcy, was initially worried about her son, and through high school she meticulously made all of Mitchell's meals, carefully checking all of the carbohydrates. When he got to Georgia, the nutritional staff came up with a good plan, and he took it with him to Texas. He has lived with it long enough that he can feel it when he needs to check his blood sugar.

With all of those forces pushing him to be the best he can be in the weight room, on the practice field, and on the real gridiron on Sundays, Mitchell has all the intangibles he needs to pair with his already existing physical gifts. While he won't be supplanting Michael Pittman Jr. as the top option in Indy in 2024, he could very easily have a 1,000-yard season as the WR2 in that offense.

While the pre-draft scouting report was a rather glowingly positive one for Mitchell, his fall to the second round surprised quite a few fans while making a large swath very excited in the state of Indiana.

Now, with his young daughter on his mind and his heart, Mitchell will look to prove that he's not only a proud daddy, but a helluva football player too once September comes around.

Source: James Boyd/Indianapolis Star

All college statistics courtesy of the Sports Reference's college football page.