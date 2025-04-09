Summary Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't in the top five footballers of all time in 2021.

Pele's international success, goal record, and impact on the game place him among Cassano's top 5 greatest players.

Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo's Brazilian namesake also received a mention.

It's not too often that you hear anyone - let alone professionals - deviate from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name the greatest footballer of all time. Indeed, Diego Maradona and Pele come up a lot among those of a certain ilk, but the modern duopoly is never far away from a mention.

But for Antonio Cassano, who once took the same path as Ronaldo by winning La Liga with Real Madrid, there are five players in football history that were better than the Portuguese icon. He may be international football's record goalscorer, and he may be club football's highest-ever goalscorer, but that didn't stop the Italian launching a scathing attack on the now-40-year-old back in 2021.

"Enough theatre (from Jorge Mendes)," Cassano told Christian Vieri's Twitch channel Bobo TV after his agent had claimed he was the best of all time. "Is Cristiano Ronaldo the best in the history of football? He is not even in the top five." But who did the Roma legend claim to be better? All is revealed below.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

In today's footballing landscape, you're usually either Team Ronaldo or Team Messi. Cassano made his allegiance crystal clear when he named Ronaldo’s long-time rival as the first of five players he believes are greater than the Portuguese icon. With superior dribbling, a more selfless playing style, more Ballon d’Or wins, and a World Cup to his name, it's a hard argument to contest.

Messi, who spent the bulk of his career at Barcelona, made 778 appearances, scored 672 goals, and provided 303 assists, meaning he was directly involved in more goals than matches at Camp Nou. But really, Messi never needed anyone to build his case for greatness. His performances have always done the talking.

Pele

Brazil