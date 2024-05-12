Highlights Adriano's fledgling career was turned upside down by his father's passing in 2004.

Despite immense talent, support from teammates, and early success, his struggles with depression proved overwhelming.

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has labelled his inability to help Adriano through his struggles as his "biggest defeat."

The story of Adriano is a difficult read. It is a story of promise, of expectation, pressure, heartbreak, and spiralling sadness. He looked for all the world to be the natural heir to Ronaldo Nazario’s golden throne, with a lethal combination of pace, power, and goal-scoring prowess that almost no other player in the world could rival. Indeed, it was alongside R9, as well as Ronaldinho and Kaka, that Adriano formed the "magic quartet".

Speaking about Adriano, and the freekick he scored on his debut that nearly ripped the net off at the Bernabeu, former Inter Milan teammate Javier Zanetti said: "When he scored that goal against Real Madrid, I said to myself that we had found the new Ronaldo.”

Adriano was on the road to stardom. That was, until a phone call one evening in 2004. He picked up. A distressed voice at the other end of the line uttered: “Adri, dad is dead.” Zanetti, Inter's long-serving captain, was with him in his room that night.

“He got the phone call announcing his father's death. He threw the phone and started screaming in a way that was shocking,” Zanetti recalled, before adding:

"You couldn’t imagine that scream. I still have chills today. From that day on, [Former Inter Chairman] Massimo Moratti and I treated him as if he were a younger brother. He kept playing football, scoring goals, and pointing to the sky dedicating them to his father. After that phone call, nothing was the same.”

Zanetti on Adriano

"I felt helpless”

Having initially signed for the Italian giants in 2001 from Flamengo, it wasn’t until January 2004, after a productive loan at Fiorentina and 18 months with Parma, that Adriano was able to make his mark in the Inter first team. And he did just that.

It was this incredible vein of form, along with a Copa America triumph with the Selecao that saw L'Imperatore (The Emperor) rewarded with an extended deal at the Nerazzurri and a sixth-place finish in the 2004 Ballon d'Or rankings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From July 2004 to the following June, Adriano scored 42 goals in domestic and international competition

“[Former Inter teammate] Ivan Cordoba once spent the night in [Adriano’s] room,” Zanetti continued in his interview with TuttoMercato. “He told him that he was a mix between Ronaldo [Nazario] and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and asked him if he was aware of the fact that he would become number one in the world.”

The encouragement and support he received from teammates was as evident as Adriano's own unfulfilled potential, something Zanetti, who lifted the Champions League as captain in Inter's 2009/10 treble-winning campaign, reflected on as the most upsetting aspect of his career:

“We weren't able to get him out of it. From the tunnel of depression. “This was my biggest defeat. I felt helpless.”

Zanetti, Inter icon

One grey cloud on an otherwise illustrious career

In a career as distinguished as Zanetti's to label the fade-away of Adriano as his own "biggest defeat" speaks to the devastating pain he felt on behalf of the striker. Although at very different phases of their respective careers, in the five years spent together at Inter, the pair brought success to the Italian giants, winning back-to-back Serie A titles in 2005/06 and 2006/07, as well as two consecutive Coppa Italia trophies in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

Whilst Adriano returned to Brazil in 2009, Zanetti remained at his beloved Inter until his eventual retirement in 2014, taking his stint at the club to a remarkable 19 years, having joined the Nerazzurri from Argentinian outfit, Banfield, in 1995. Having himself come from a humble background, having been raised in a working-class neighbourhood of Buenos Aires by parents of Italian ancestry, Zanetti was able to relate in part to the childhood struggles Adriano endured in his formative years.

Related What happened to Brazil and Inter Milan legend Adriano Adriano is a Brazilian cult hero who had the world at his feet in the mid-2000s. It's fair to say his life has been a rollercoaster ride.

Speaking on this shared experience, and the resulting temptations later in life, Zanetti warned: "[Adriano] came from the Favela, which scared me. I saw the danger there and when you become rich starting from nothing, everything becomes more insidious."

Zanetti, now the Vice President of Inter, showed immense displays of compassion and empathy throughout his career, making it little surprise that he was given the armband in 2001. Indeed, 15 of the 16 trophies Zanetti won at Inter were as captain. What stands out above all else however, is the Argentine's longevity, with his 145 senior caps, the third most in the country's history, and the most at the point of his retirement – making him one of his nation's greatest-ever footballers. What's more, he remains Inter's all-time top appearance maker, and the fourth all-time highest in Serie A.

As for Adriano, he was never able to shake the depression that his father's passing left him with as a footballer, returning to Brazil with Sao Paulo and his boyhood club, Flamengo, where he did, however, rediscover some of his best form, scoring 19 goals in 32 league matches. He bounced around various clubs for several more seasons before retiring in 2016, aged 34.