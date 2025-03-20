Summary Liverpool's incredible recruitment over the last decade has helped restore them to the top of English football.

Ian Graham played an important role in signings as the director of research between 2012-2023.

Graham named his six best signings, snubbing Virgil van Dijk.

From 30 years without success to being on the brink of two Premier League titles in five years, that is the journey Liverpool have been on after years of obscurity, including spells where they missed out on Europe completely. There were plenty of people pivotal to this turnaround, from the players to the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards.

Another lesser-known name working behind the scenes in recent times was former director of research at the club, Ian Graham, who helped with recruitment and played a role in bringing some incredible talent to Anfield between 2012 and 2023. A year after leaving the club, he revealed his picks for the six best signings the club made during this period, with current club captain Virgil van Dijk shockingly missing out.

Daniel Sturridge

Year joined: 2013