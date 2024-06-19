Highlights The Steelers traded in Pickett, Trubisky, and Rudolph for Wilson, Fields, Allen.

Wilson, Fields, Allen, & Plumlee are new QB faces in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are optimistically aiming for success with a new QB combination.

In the 2023 season, Mike Tomlin & Co. willed the team to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card appearance. Tomlin continued his historic run of success in Pittsburgh with his 17th straight year at the helm without a losing record.

This was all done with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph under center. That's not to say each of these players doesn't have merit, but in the aggregate, they did not inspire a lot of confidence at QB, and they totaled just 13 touchdowns with nine picks on the year.

However, Pittsburgh has brought in four new names at QB, and general manager Omar Khan, who is the architect of the overhaul, is more than happy with the results (via ProFootballTalk):

If you would have told me that we'd be sitting here with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen five months ago, I wouldn't have believed you.

The Steelers fielded the 25th ranked passing game in 2023, and this offseason they decided to clean house.

Kenny Pickett was traded to Philly, where he'll back up Jalen Hurts, Mitch Trubisky is back behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, and Mason Rudolph will be supporting Will Levis in Tennessee. Each of these guys was valued as a backup, but the rest of the league clearly agreed that they weren't considered starters.

Fresh Faces Under Center

The Veteran - Russell Wilson

#3's career trajectory in the past few seasons has been a bumpy ride. He rode with the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other, and went to nine straight Pro Bowls.

Widely regarded by the public as one of the top quarterbacks in football, he made big plays with his arm and his legs in a controlled offense. However, things eventually soured with a good portion of the defensive locker room, and he forced his way out, landing in Denver.

His time in Denver went poorly. After signing a five-year, $250 million extension before taking a snap, he struggled mightily under Nathaniel Hackett, and despite improvement in year two under Sean Payton, it was clear Denver wasn't going to work out. With the Broncos still on the hook for a record-setting dead cap number, he signed a veteran's minimum with the Steelers and is clearly the favorite to start Week 1.

The hope is that he can regain the glory of his earlier career, and the highs were very high. Russ is the only QB in league history with 40,000 pass yards and 5,000 rush yards, has thrown 334 TD's, ran for 29 more, and when he's in an offense that works for him, he is a very dynamic playmaker. However, at 35, his athleticism isn't quite what it used to be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New Steelers OC Arthur Smith loves play-action, as his top QB ranked in the top 10 for play-action dropback percentage in four of the last five seasons. Wilson thrives in that scheme, as he was top eight in play-action passer rating in four of the last five years.

His trademark ability to scramble and escape out of the pocket has changed, but he still has a live arm and tons of experience behind him. If he can adapt to that and settle into a groove in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense, the Steelers have an absolute bargain on a starter at quarterback considering the current QB market.

The Young Project - Justin Fields

The former 11th overall pick is just 25 years old. While Justin Fields' time with the Chicago Bears did not go as hoped, he flashed the big playmaking ability and wicked athleticism that saw him drafted so high in the first place.

After a rough rookie campaign, GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy were both fired, and while there was improvement under Matt Eberflus over the past two seasons, they opted to reset with Caleb Williams. Fields was traded to the Steelers for next to nothing, and while he's behind Russ for now, there is a strong possibility we could see him on the field this year, especially in red zone packages.

Steelers Passing Ranks 2022-2023 Category Steelers Rank Pass Yards/Game 193.4 27th Yards/Attempt 6.1 T-23rd Completion % 63.8 21st Pass TDs 25 Last TD % 2.3 31st INT % 2.1 T-8th Bad Throw % 17.0 23rd On Target % 73.6 23rd Passer Rating 81.5 26th

Russ is on a one-year prove-it deal, and Fields is on the last year of his rookie contract, so the team will likely want to evaluate what they have in some capacity. If Russ struggles, it will be interesting to see how long of a leash he'll have, riding the potential of his past dominance compared to Fields' yet untapped potential.

Whatever happens in 2024, it seems likely that Pittsburgh will look to give Fields a real shot to start and run this offense in 2025 on a relatively cheap new deal.

The Experienced Backup - Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen is as good a QB3 as you'll find in this league. With a full season of starting experience back in 2019 in Carolina—in which he threw for over 3,300 yards but had a subpar 17-16 TD-INT ratio—and solid backup stints in Washington, Houston, and Buffalo, he has plenty to draw on. In fact, Allen's 4,734 passing yards since entering the league in 2018 are the fourth-most for a QB with under 20 starts over that time.

A capable spot starter, he could absolutely come in and keep the wheels on for a couple games if Wilson and Fields are unavailable. Plenty of teams around the league have been happy with Allen as their QB2, and having him as the third option is a boon to this group.

The Undrafted Free Agent - John Rhys Plumlee

An Ole Miss/UCF product, John Rhys Plumlee signed with Pittsburgh after the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's an athletic project at QB. As a backup to Matt Corrall at Ole Miss, he saw snaps at WR, and took over a starting job after a transfer to UCF.

It's unclear if the team has plans for him beyond the offseason, but he could be an interesting project with his athleticism and playmaking ability if he can make the practice squad.

