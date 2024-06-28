Highlights Garry has accused Michael 'Venom' Page of trying to bribe his team to gain an advantage ahead of UFC 303.

According to Garry, the alleged behaviour could land MVP with a long suspension.

Page laughed off the claims - and later seemed to be on better terms with Garry.

The UFC 303 main card opener between Ian Machado Garry and Michael ‘Venom’ Page got even spicier at the pre-fight press conference when the Irishman made some pretty wild accusations about his opponent. MVP steps into the Octagon for just the second time in his career to take on Garry at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, according to Garry, it may be Page's last fight for a while after he accused the Brit of attempting to

However, the build-up to the fight has now taken a twist with the Irishman accusing MVP of attempting to infiltrate his training camp and bribe those close to Garry. Trash talk is commonplace at UFC press conferences. But there is a big difference between having a swipe at your opponent and outright accusing them of cheating.

Using financial incentives to try and influence the result of a fight is strictly prohibited - and would land Page in a great deal of trouble if it were to be proven.

What Ian Machado Garry Said to MVP at the UFC 303 Press Conference

Some serious accusations were made in Las Vegas

It is well-known that many fighters love the sound of their own voice - and Garry is no stranger to dishing it out on the mic. He first taunted MVP by saying; "I’ve already broken this man’s confidence down so much - he knows it, I don’t need to say what I’m talking about, you know exactly what I’m on about; your self-confidence is f*****… and it will come out, it’ll come out kid." While Garry didn't initially spell out what he was referring to, he quickly clarified what he was getting at.

"Tell the people - Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars to get information in Chute Box (Garry's camp) from my boys?”

Garry gloated that despite the alleged efforts to gain information on himself and his preparation - they were all in vain and the camp was not infiltrated, adding that his Chute Boxing Academy family is ‘too tight’. His accusations weren't solely aimed at his opponent, either - with Page’s Jiu-Jitsu coach catching some stray bullets too.

“Your little rat Jiu-Jitsu coach offered money to one of my Brazilian friends and you got nothing! All I know is that you’re going to get suspended after this fight, you’re never fighting again after this fight. You and your Jiu-Jitsu coach are getting suspended for life!"

Some very serious accusations indeed. The London-born fighter held his tongue to a point, only replying with a heart-felt “Shut the f*** up!”, which was well-received by the crowd in attendance. It remains to be seen how seriously the Nevada State Athletic Commission will take Garry's claims, but the pair were clearly on better terms at some point during the day as Page was captured playing with his opponent's young son in backstage footage.

Regardless of the status of the duo's current relationship, they look set for an action-packed tussle as they kick off the pay-per-view portion of the UFC's biggest summer event.