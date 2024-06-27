Highlights Ian Garry takes negative comparisons to Conor McGregor as a compliment, emphasizing his own path.

Michael Page criticizes Garry for being a "fake" and "wanna-be McGregor," questioning his authenticity.

Garry and Page will face off at UFC 303 on June 29th

Irish rising star, Ian Machado Garry and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor have been compared at lengths. Some of those comparisons have been good, but for the most part, the criticism has been that Garry is trying too hard to be a McGregor copycat. He addressed those comments and those made by his upcoming opponent, Michael "Venom" Page. By using an example of the way people criticized Kobe Bryant when he was coming up and likened him to Michael Jordan.

"Anyone saying that I am trying to be like Conor McGregor or I am trying to do something to be like Conor, I take that as a compliment,” Garry said at UFC 303 media day on Wednesday. “He’s the greatest star the sport has ever seen. So if you’re comparing me to him, it means I’m doing something right. Now, people are saying I want to be like him. I’m not trying to be like him in any way, shape, or form. Have I been inspired by him? Absolutely. How many people talked about Kobe Bryant trying to be like Michael Jordan? Kobe Bryant went out and made a legacy of his own. Kobe Bryant went out and made a legacy of his own in his own way, but having similar traits and styles to Jordan.

Ian Garry Takes Negative Comparison to Conor McGregor as a Compliment

He continued, "I’m born and bred from Dublin, Ireland. Conor was born and bred from Dublin, Ireland. He talks the talk and walks the walk and backs it up. I’m the exact same. Conor has done everything he’s said he’s going to do in his career. I have yet to prove what I have done and what I need to do. That’s my job. My job is to continue what I’m doing on my journey to destiny. The goal that I’ve been set, the destiny that’s been written for me, it’s my goal to do it my way. At the end of it, people are just going to say, ‘Wow, this kid was special. He just did it his own way.’ That’s the only way I look at it.”

Garry has trained with McGregor and was looking forward to competing on the same card as him, but that dream was crushed when McGregor pulled out of the event due to a broken toe. Garry even went as far as saying he only took the fight to be on the McGregor card.

Michael Page Rips Into Ian Garry at UFC 303 Media Day

Michael Page does not think Ian Garry is being authentic

During Page's media day appearance, he wasn't holding back how he felt about Garry, calling him fake and a wanna-be McGregor and essentially calling him a "can."

"I’ve seen clips of him before," he said of Garry.

"It’s weird. Honestly, it’s weird to me. This type of a fight, had it been outside the UFC, most people would’ve been like, ‘You’re fighting a can.’ Most people would’ve been like, ‘Why are you fighting this guy?’ They would’ve just had so many different things to say. It’s the exact same fight in the UFC and everyone’s opinions have changed now. ‘Oh, you’re fighting top-level guys,’ and this and that, now."

He also remarked on the McGregor comparisons, "Trying to do exactly what he does is what I call fake because your personality may not actually be like that which is why people are not necessarily resonating with you. Whereas with Conor, you're trying to play the exact same role. With Conor, people love Conor. He has this massive fanbase. With you, people hate you, and I think it's because we can all feel when something is not real, when it's not authentic. I feel it's not authentic with Garry therefore he's fake Conor McGregor." Garry faces Page on the main card at UFC 303 on Saturday, 29th of June.