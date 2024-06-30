Highlights Ian Garry maintained his undefeated record with a win over Michael Page at UFC 303.

The Irishman proved why he's such a star and one to keep an eye on in the welterweight division.

While 'MVP' landed some dangerous shots, it was Garry's ability on the mat which shone throughout the contest.

Ian Garry's undefeated record continues following a unanimous decision win over UFC newcomer Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irishman silenced his critics with another impressive victory and will no doubt earn himself a crack at one of the top contenders in the dangerous welterweight division.

While some fans were left slightly unconvinced by his last performance in the cage, 'The Future' proved why he's a force to be reckoned with following yet another big win inside the Octagon.

MMA fans are familiar with Garry's ability on the feet, it was actually his grappling that paid dividends in the bout with the former Bellator man.

With former UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia in his corner, it's clear that the Brazilian's world-class Jiu-Jitsu knowledge rubbed off on Garry throughout his fight with 'MVP.'

Leon Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title in an epic rematch with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Following another win against a tough opponent, it's fair to say Garry will have a keen eye on the mouthwatering main event next month.

Ian Garry's Ground Game Got the Job Done

His versatility could pay dividends going forward

The opening bell saw 'MVP' start on the front foot with his awkward style - which has proven to be difficult for many over the years.

However, very early on, Page threw a strike which Garry caught before taking the former Bellator man to the ground shortly after. 'The Future' was able to keep 'Venom' on the mat for most of the round as the Brit struggled for a response.

For a short spell, Garry looked like he was going choke out his opponent and pick up his second career submission win, but Page was able to defend the guillotine attempt before the Irishman held Page with a body triangle until the end of the round.

Round two was arguably Page's best round. The Brit started the round with a hard shot which appeared to stun his opponent. After appearing slightly bothered by the strike, the Irishman tried 'MVP' to the ground once again - much to the annoyance of the crowd.

Unlike the first round, the Brit was able to get back on his feet unscathed before attempting a flying knee followed by another impressive right hand which left Garry slightly dazed.

Following the end of the second round, at one apiece, it felt as if Page had the ability to win the fight standing, while Garry's best chance was to take the contest to the mat.

The deciding round saw Garry attempting to initiate the clinch before the pair fell to the canvas. With Page ending up on top, it was a poor position for the Irishman to be in with just minutes to go.

That said, 'MVP' just couldn't quite get the finish before the pair got back to the feet, with Garry then closing the round by taking Page's back and controlling the remaining moments.

While the bout may not have lived up to expectations, it's fair to say that it was a patient and measured performance by 'The Future' as he scored a unanimous decision victory - winning the contest 29-28 on all three judges' scorecards.

'The Future' Eyes a Future Title Shot

It might not be long before he gets his wish

Now 15-0, the future certainly does look bright for Garry - who proved tonight why he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Edwards, Muhammad, Kamaru Usman and Jack Della Maddalena.

While Garry is planning on a world title fight soon, the Irishman may have to wait a little longer before he gets his wish. It wasn't his finest performance in the cage, but the Irishman did enough against a solid contender.

Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, Garry said: "Nothing surprised me, I knew how sharp he was, patience was the key to victory today. He defended the rear naked choke well. I want to let everyone know I'm coming for the belt, it's the future, it's inevitable. You have to plan for every scenario but I am out here representing Brazil and Ireland and having f***ing fun."

With Shavkat Rakhmonov currently waiting for a dance partner, a clash with the undefeated star could be on the cards for Garry as he looks to test himself against the best on the planet and move one step closer to securing his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion in the UFC.