Aston Villa are in the market for a new left-back this summer transfer window, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are now pushing to sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen with negotiations continuing.

Maatsen was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season from Chelsea after failing to cement a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's side. The Dutch defender spent the previous campaign on loan at Burnley in the Championship, and he could now be seeking a permanent move away to receive more minutes.

Villa are now pushing to secure his signature as Unai Emery looks to bolster his defensive options.

Aston Villa Pushing for Ian Maatsen

The Chelsea defender could leave

According to Italian reporter Romano, Aston Villa are now pushing to sign Maatsen after discussing the defender during talks for Jhon Duran, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea. Negotiations are continuing for Maatsen with Villa looking to bring him to the Midlands...

"Not only Borussia Dortmund, still keen on Ian Maatsen. Understand Aston Villa are pushing for Dutch left back as one of their summer targets.#AVFC have already discussed Maatsen with Chelsea during talks for Jhon Durán — and negotiations continue for Maatsen."

Maatsen flourished on loan with Dortmund during the 2023/2024 campaign, helping them get to the Champions League final where they were defeated by Real Madrid. The Dutch international showed his capabilities at the highest level, and Emery's side are now hoping to strike a deal which will see him sign for the Midlands club.

Ian Maatsen Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Chelsea 16 0 0 400 Charlton Athletic 35 1 3 2,796 Coventry City 42 3 1 3,247 Burnley 42 4 6 3,552 Borussia Dortmund 23 3 2 1.898

Dortmund are able to sign the left-back for a fee of £35m due to a clause in his loan contract. The Bundesliga club might not have the financial power to complete a deal, or there's a good chance they will have activated the option to sign him on a permanent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ian Maatsen's pass completion rate has been 90 per cent or higher in 10 Bundesliga appearances since his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Jhon Duran in Talks With Chelsea

The two clubs are negotiating

Maatsen isn't the only player Chelsea and Aston Villa are in discussions over. As Romano mentioned, Aston Villa striker Duran is a player that the two clubs have spoken about, with Chelsea looking to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are in 'active talks' with Villa over Duran, with the Colombian striker a frontrunner for the Blues. Jacobs claims that Emery doesn't see him as part of his plans going forward, so he could be one who is moved on.

