Highlights West Ham United eyeing Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who is highly-rated but lacks playing time under Pochettino. Offers received for Maatsen.

Hammers in need of a left-back, with doubts over Cresswell's future. Signing young talents like Maatsen would benefit the club. Smart deal for all parties.

Maatsen rejected Burnley's bid and aims to break into Chelsea's first-team. West Ham and Man City expected to compete for his signature. Cresswell's potential departure makes left-back signing a priority.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he would be a good fit for David Moyes' side and has given the reason as to why Mauricio Pochettino's outfit could offload him.

Although Maatsen is a highly-rated youngster at Stamford Bridge, he isn't being given much of an opportunity under Pochettino this season. The Blues could be forced to offload academy products to help with their finances, and they've already received some hefty offers for Maatsen.

The Hammers could be in the market for a left-back due to doubts over the future of Aaron Cresswell, and signing up-and-coming youngsters will be hugely beneficial to the capital club. It could be a smart deal for all parties if Maatsen was to make the move to the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

Ian Maatsen is wanted by a host of clubs

Maatsen played a crucial role in helping Burnley gain promotion to the Premier League last season after spending the campaign on loan from Chelsea. The Dutch left-back was named in the Championship Team of the Year by the PFA, but Burnley were unable to secure him on a permanent transfer, despite their best efforts.

Ian Maatsen - Burnley 2022/2023 Output Squad rank Games 39 =5th Goals 4 =7th Assists 6 =2nd Tackles won per game 1.42 2nd Tackles and interceptions per game 3.56 2nd Carries into final third 79 1st Stats according to FBref

During the summer transfer window, Burnley made a bid of around £32m to try and tempt Maatsen with a return to Turf Moor, but this time for the long-term, per MailOnline. However, the youngster rejected the move in favour of trying to break into Chelsea's first-team. According to the Evening Standard, the west London club recently activated an option to extend Maatsen's contract by a further year amid reported interest from Barcelona. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, meaning Chelsea are now in a better negotiating position.

Pochettino's side showed their hand in the summer after accepting an offer for Maatsen to depart, so his future is certainly in doubt. TEAMtalk have recently reported that West Ham and Manchester City are expected to lead the race to secure his signature. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that there's a chance that Cresswell leaves the club in January, so signing a left-back could be a priority for Moyes and his recruitment team when the winter window opens for business.

Related West Ham now 'looking to explore' Timo Werner deal in January West Ham United are running the rule over whether a deal for Timo Werner would be possible when the transfer window reopens

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that he thinks Maatsen would be a really good fit for West Ham and he's not surprised that they are interested in bringing him to the club. When discussing why Chelsea might be open to letting him leave, the journalist reiterates that he's still highly-rated at the club, but it is a good way fo recouping some funds after years of heavy spending. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Maatsen is a really good player. I can see this being a really good fit for West Ham. I'm not surprised they're interested. I think he's very underrated and a player that Chelsea have only considered selling because they see it as a good way to bring some money in basically. I think he's very highly-rated inside the club and I think he would do a really good job for West Ham if he was to go there. He's certainly good enough to be starting every week in the Premier League. I think some people are quite surprised that Chelsea would even consider letting him go. But if West Ham can do this one, I think it would be a good deal."

David Moyes has other left-back targets

Considering Burnley were willing to pay over £30m to secure Maatsen, he could be an expensive acquisition. As a result, the Hammers might turn to a cheaper alternative, especially if the likes of Man City are willing to enter the race to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

According to 90min, West Ham are interested in signing 26-year-old Atletico Mineiro defender Guilherme Arana. Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also credited with being keen on the Brazilian international, and West Ham recently sent scouts to watch him against Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying match.