Highlights Atletico Madrid took the lead early against Borussia Dortmund following a massive mistake from Ian Maatsen.

Dortmund's risky play out from the back backfired as Rodrigo De Paul scored for Atletico.

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson blasted Maatsen for the monumental mistake on TV.

Atletico Madrid's quarter-final battle with Borussia Dortmund got off to a dream start when they were handed the lead just four minutes into the game after Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen made a monumental error. The two sides were regarded as evenly matched heading into the tie, and opinions were split on who would progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

A tough, tight-knit affair was expected, but the Spaniards wasted no time getting their noses in front. They did so in the most calamitous of fashions, though, after Maatsen's misplaced pass across the face of his own goal played Diego Simeone's men through on goal and Rodrigo De Paul made the youngster pay.

Ian Maatsen's Poor Pass Cost Dortmund Early

Atletico's pressing paid off immediately

The incident came when Dortmund tried to play out from the back, but were put under intense pressure from the Atletico attack immediately. It was a risky gameplan, and instantly caused the German club problems as Maatsen scrambled to find a teammate with a first-time pass as an Atletico man was breathing down his neck. Instead, he found De Paul in acres of space, and the midfielder burst into the Dortmund area before he slotted the ball past a stumbling Gregor Kobel.

It was a nightmare start for Dortmund and Maatsen, with former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson blasting him for the error on television. The Englishman was shocked by what had unfolded and didn't hold back when he was describing what had happened on Sky Sports News.

"Wow. Oh my goodness. It's an absolute mistake. It's ridiculous. It's unbelievable. "I'm not sure what Dortmund were doing. It's a disaster, it's an absolute disaster."

Atletico Doubled Their Lead Shortly Afterwards

Samuel Lino scored their second before halftime

Things went from bad to worse for Dortmund, as Samuel Lino scored Atletico's second goal of the game and doubled their lead shortly after the 30-minute mark. The 24-year-old smashed the ball home after Antoine Griezmann set him up with a sublime chip inside the Dortmund penalty area.

There's still plenty of time for Dortmund to turn things around, but if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, they've got plenty of work ahead of them.