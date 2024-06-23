Highlights Aston Villa are set to sign defender Ian Maatsen in a £37.5m deal, with his contract lasting for six years.

Qualification for Champions League had attracted higher quality players to Villa.

Maatsen has completed his medical for his Aston Villa move, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal.

Aston Villa are set to get their first big signing of the transfer window over the line as we approach the start of pre-season, according to Fabrizio Romano - with Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen all but confirmed to move to Villa Park in a £37.5million move that will see him sign a six-year contract.

Villa's qualification for the Champions League next season has given fans a huge sense of optimism heading into the campaign, having finished fourth in the Premier League last term to qualify for the European Cup for the first time in 41 years. A higher calibre of player will be attracted to the club as a result, and Villa have taken advantage of that by adding Maatsen to their ranks, with a deal set to be completed imminently.

Ian Maatsen 'Has Completed' Aston Villa Medical

The full-back is set to become an Aston Villa player imminently

Romano stated on Sunday afternoon that the deal taking Maatsen to Villa Park was confirmed, using his 'here we go, confirmed!' catchphrase to signal that the deal had been closed.

Maatsen, according to Romano, has completed his medical in Germany whilst on international duty with the Netherlands national team, with all of his contract terms being agreed. He will sign on at Villa Park for six years, taking his contract in the second city through to June 2030 - with Chelsea set to receive a £37.5m fee for his services.

Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 16 5th Losses 7 =2nd Goals scored 68 5th Goals conceded 43 4th xG 68.58 5th

Maatsen only featured in 12 Premier League games for Chelsea last season, resulting in 16 games overall - with his debut coming in the EFL Cup back in 2019 when he was 17 years old, but that will be the crux of his career at Stamford Bridge as he was unable to oust his way past Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell into the left-back slot at Stamford Bridge.

Omari Kellyman is set to move the other way in a £19million deal, but that is a separate deal and will not impact the Maatsen transfer at all.

Chelsea Could Regret Ian Maatsen Sale

The Blues have options but Maatsen may have been their best left-back

Maatsen shot to prominence in his loan spell with Burnley back in the 2022/23 season, scoring five and assisting five goals in the Championship as Vincent Kompany's side romped to 101 points to return to the top-flight.

Chelsea wanted to try him out in their ranks in pre-season, and although they accepted a £31.5million bid for his services from the Clarets, Maatsen decided to stay in London - but game time wasn't optimal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maatsen scored three goals and registered two assists for Dortmund in all competitions in just 23 games last season.

Borussia Dortmund took him on loan last season and that looked to be a masterstroke, The Dutchman was on fire for the Champions League runners-up, finding himself in the team of the season for the tournament despite a loss in the final, and having proved himself on the big stage, Chelsea could come to regret selling him to a rival club who are also gunning to compete for European football next season.

It's a strong move by the Villans, who will likely offload Alex Moreno as a result of his signing - but with Maatsen's young age and experience already combined, it's a smart move from Villa who have signed arguably the most exciting young left-back in Europe at present.

Related Aston Villa Have 'Everything Agreed' for Douglas Luiz Swap Aston Villa have found other swap options with Juventus as part of the deal that will see Douglas Luiz move to Italy

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-06-24.