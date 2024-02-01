Highlights Leeds United's Ian Poveda is joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season, and Leeds are happy to let him go due to his lack of impact.

Poveda has made just 30 appearances for Leeds since signing in 2020 and has failed to score a goal for the team.

Leeds are also finalising a loan deal for Burnley defender Conor Roberts to strengthen their right-back position after losing two players earlier in the transfer window.

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has now joined Sheffield Wednesday, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Yorkshire club are happy to be offloading the 23-year-old.

Poveda signed for Leeds at the age of 19 with plenty of expectations, completing a move on a four-year deal back in 2020. After not signing an extension during his time at Elland Road, Poveda was set to leave the club at the end of the campaign on a free transfer, with his contract expiring.

However, clubs in the Championship have been sniffing around in the January transfer window, with Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday battling it out on deadline day.

Poveda has joined Sheffield Wednesday

It's understood that both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday were in the hunt to secure the signature of Poveda in the winter. Wednesday were first showing an interest earlier in the month, while Birmingham have stepped up their pursuit closer to the deadline.

Later on deadline day, Leeds confirmed that Poveda would be joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the campaign.

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported earlier in the month that Leeds were considering allowing Poveda to depart in January, and it's no surprise considering his lack of impact for the Yorkshire outfit this season.

Ian Poveda - Stats since joining Leeds Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Leeds 30 0 1 Blackpool (loan) 26 3 2 Blackburn (loan) 10 1 2 Leeds U21 10 1 3 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 01/02/2024

The 23-year-old has made just 30 appearances for the club since signing in 2020, failing to score for the Yorkshire outfit. Getting him off the books will be a smart move from Daniel Farke and his recruitment team, especially with the English winger playing just 150 minutes in the Championship this term.

Ben Jacobs - Leeds were 'excited' about Poveda

Journalist Jacobs has suggested that Leeds were more than happy to see Poveda leave the club this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Ian Poveda is also on his way out and will join Sheffield Wednesday, and that will be a permanent signing. Only 23 and he joined from Manchester City with a big reputation in 2020. Leeds were very excited to see how he was going to develop. He played under 40 games and because he was out of contract this summer, Leeds are very happy to sell him. Sheffield Wednesday beat off competition from Birmingham to get that one over the line."

Leeds to complete defender deal

Journalist Jacobs has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Burnley defender Conor Roberts has completed a medical at Elland Road ahead of a move before the deadline. It's understood that the Welsh international will join on loan for the campaign with no obligation to buy inserted in the deal. After Leeds lost Luke Ayling and Djed Spence earlier in the window, it's no surprise they've looked to target a right-back.