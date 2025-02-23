Ian Rush played 15 seasons for Liverpool, becoming the club's record goalscorer in the process. He's played with a host of all-time greats, including John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Kenny Dalglish. However, Rush considers one current Liverpool star to be their greatest player of the Premier League era.

The former Welsh international striker named the modern icon Mohamed Salah as the "best Premier League player Liverpool have had."

Speaking to Talksport, Rush shared his thoughts on the Egyptian superstar. He added:

"He is really, really special, you know. I was very lucky to have played with Kenny Dalglish so I'm not complaining about my strike partner, but Mohammed he is a fantastic player and it would have been a joy to have played with him."

Salah Chases Rush's Liverpool Record

The Egyptian king eyes Rush's crown