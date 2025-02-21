As Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer, Ian Rush is one of the best footballers to ever play for the Reds. The Welshman won every domestic and European honour on offer during his two spells at Anfield, netting an astonishing 346 goals along the way.

With that in mind, it's always interesting to hear from a true club legend about which Liverpool players have impressed him the most over the years. When speaking to TalkSPORT in 2024, he named Kenny Dalglish as the best player to ever play for the Reds.

Ian Rush's Praise of Kenny Dalglish

"The greatest"