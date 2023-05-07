You won’t find many bigger Arsenal fans than Ian Wright, nor will you find many bigger Newcastle United supporters than Alan Shearer.

Legends of the respective Premier League sides, the former strikers provided analysis together on Sunday afternoon’s game for Optus Sport - and it made for some brilliant television.

Arsenal took the lead in the 14th minute through Martin Odegaard, minutes after Newcastle had a penalty overturned following a VAR review.

The ball struck Jakub Kiwior’s arm inside the box but the penalty was cancelled after referee Chris Kavanagh reviewed the footage on his pitch-side monitor.

A furious Shearer demanded answers from former Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher during the half-time interval.

Video: Alan Shearer vs Dermot Gallagher

Watch the footage here:

Shearer was not happy!

To make matters worse for Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, Wrighty rubbed salt into his wounds with some lively celebrations inside the studio after both of Arsenal’s goals.

The Gunners, who now sit one point behind leaders Manchester City with three fixtures remaining, doubled their advantage with 20 minutes left on the clock when Fabian Schar turned the ball into his own net from close range.

Video: Ian Wright rubs salt in Alan Shearer's wounds

Watch the footage of Wright and Shearer here:

Superb.

The result means Newcastle stay third in the table but now have Manchester United and Liverpool breathing down their necks.

Liverpool won their sixth successive league fixture against Brentford on Saturday, while United were drawing 0-0 away at West Ham at the time of writing.

If Man Utd win at the London Stadium they will leapfrog Newcastle into third spot.