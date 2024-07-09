Highlights Ian Wright suggested Saka play left-back for England to balance the team, sparking controversy.

Saka has played various positions for club and country in the past, proving his versatility.

Saka's tactical intelligence allows him to adapt to different roles effectively even though his best position is as a right-winger.

Despite having reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, it's been a difficult tournament for England, leaving fans and pundits alike discussing potential solutions for the team. At one point, Ian Wright suggested that Bukayo Saka should play at left-back – it did not go down well.

Although the right-winger broke into Arsenal's senior team playing at fullback, he has now established himself as a world-class forward and is up there among the very best for those who play on the flanks. Even so, with Kieran Tripper operating as a right-footed left-back in Germany, the England team has looked so unbalanced.

As such, Wright suggested Saka could be a good replacement option – which would also allow Gareth Southgate the option to get Cole Palmer into the team as a right-winger.

Wright Defends Saka Stance Amid Criticism

"He’s capable"

The comment drew great ire from Gooners who were unhappy with a club legend proposing that the Hale End star should be moved out of position to accommodate a rival Chelsea player. Following the fallout, Wright has now responded to the criticism when speaking on The Overlap.

Notably, he was full of praise for the 22-year-old, who was England's best player – scoring a fine goal and then netting his penalty in the shoot-out - as the Three Lions beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Wright then outlined why he left it made sense to suggest Saka could be moved to right-back, saying:

“If we’re going to be totally honest about him and his levels for England the last two years, I suppose why it went all crazy when about him playing on the left side, the only reason I’m saying that is because you’re looking for a solution to a problem that the manager’s causing in not bringing a back-up left-back. “And I totally understood Arsenal fans and the way that they kind of came in and said ‘how can you say that?’ The only reason I said it is because he’s capable. In one game he played in three different positions. They feel these Arsenal fans and, well, that they have to protect him because he means so much to Arsenal fans.”

Saka Arsenal Career by Position Position Games Right Winger 96 Left Midfield 61 Right Midfield 56 Left-Back 22 Left Winger 16 Central Midfield 6 Centre-Forward 1 Attacking Midfield 1 *Youth Games included

Wright's Original Quotes

"Maybe put Saka at left-back"

What sparked the original anger was Wright's comments made after noting how involved Trippier was for England, without it actually leading to much productivity. He said: "I saw a stat about Kieran Trippier being our second most productive player, touches and passes. I'm thinking, how are we going to get Palmer into the team if that's the case?

"With how naturally left-sided Saka is, could you maybe put Saka at left-back, and put Palmer on the right? Simply because we need to get some balance and fluidity in the game."

The words went viral, causing a bit of a storm in a tea cup, but Saka did even respond to them. The Arsenal star spoke of his love for Wright, but didn't seem to happy with the suggestion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ian Wright scored his 100th goal for Arsenal in his 143rd game. Thierry Henry took 181 games to reach the same figure.

"Obviously, I love Ian Wright," Saka said. "He says so many great things about me, but I don’t think putting me out of position is the solution. But at the end of the day, we can talk about this, but it is in Gareth’s hands and we just all have to trust whatever Gareth selects on the day."

Interestingly enough, since then Saka has spent some time as a left-wing-back, as well as a right-wing-back for England as Southgate has tinkered with his team. The 22-year-old has been one of his nation's best players at the tournament – even if that's a low bar – and his versatility has been key.

It's obvious that Saka's strongest role is as a right-winger but his tactical intelligence has meant that he's been able to play in different roles and still deliver the goods – proving that Wright's suggestion wasn't as daft as some people have made out.

