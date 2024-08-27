Former Arsenal striker and now pundit Ian Wright has claimed that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was laughing at manager Erik ten Hag after the Portuguese was hooked during the Red Devils' defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Joao Pedro's last-gasp strike saw the Seagulls take all three points at the Amex Stadium, as Ten Hag's side suffered their first loss of the new campaign. The Brazilian's winner came after Amad Diallo's deflected strike had cancelled out Danny Welbeck's tap-in, in what was an entertaining encounter on the south coast.

The result sees United sit on three points after the opening two Premier League games, having beaten Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford on match day one. The outcome has also prompted more debate about Ten Hag's suitability as the north-west outfit's head coach, with Wright believing that tensions may be flaring between the Dutchman and talisman Fernandes.

Wright: Fernandes was 'Laughing' at Ten Hag

The media personality didn't understand the decision to take the playmaker off

After winning the FA Cup in May, beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 under the Wembley arch, United's hierarchy opted to keep Ten Hag, despite his side finishing eighth last season, their lowest league finish since 1990. It's understood that United were talking to other managers as they had doubts about the former Ajax head coach, but ultimately decided to give the maligned man another opportunity to prove himself.

As expected, Ten Hag's every move and decision is subsequently being scrutinised in the new season, with the weekend's defeat at Brighton seeing criticism from last campaign resurface. Speaking on his Wrighty's House Podcast, the Arsenal Legend lamented the United boss' decision to substitute Fernandes in the 79th minute:

"A lot of things happened in that game that I just couldn’t understand or see happening. Like I can’t understand why he took Bruno off and went so defensive. Why are you taking him off? When he [Fernandes] ran off, he was actually smiling and laughing. He was like, 'what the f***? I can’t believe this guy.' That’s the vibe I got from it. If anyone is going to win a game for you it’s Bruno Fernandes."

With the game poised at 1-1 at the time of the substitution, removing a player who contributed to 28 goals in all competitions last season did appear an unconventional move for Ten Hag to make. It ultimately backfired, as Pedro's 95th-minute header condemned the Red Devils to defeat.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

United Set to Sign Ugarte

The midfielder will replace McTominay in Ten Hag's squad

With things threatening to flare up at Old Trafford, Ten Hag will need as much help as he can get to ensure the state of affairs within his dressing room doesn't descend into chaos. The imminent addition of Manuel Ugarte will likely help, with the PSG man expected to sign his contract with United today.

Ugarte will become the FA Cup winners' fifth summer signing, joining the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui through the door at Carrington. The club have accepted an offer in the region of £25 million for Scott McToninay from Napoli, with the incoming Uruguayan likely to displace the Scotsman in Ten Hag's ensemble.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/08/2024