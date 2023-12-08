Highlights Ian Wright reveals that his early days at Crystal Palace were made difficult by Jim Cannon, who he dubbed a "bully".

Cannon would mock and belittle Wright when he ordered food with his teammates, which made Wright feel uncomfortable and eventually stop going down.

Despite the mistreatment, Wright never stood up to Cannon due to his fear of the more experienced defender while they were at Selhurst Park together.

Ian Wright, formerly of Arsenal and Crystal Palace, enjoyed a terrific playing career in the centre-forward role, totting up 113 goals in the Premier League – a return that puts him 23rd in the list of the division’s all-time top goalscorers. Despite being a late bloomer, the 33-cap England international made his mark in north London with his potent finishing and infectious character, though the former is often overlooked thanks to the latter.

But it would be remiss to disregard his instincts as a Premier League-proven talisman. That said, his career wasn’t always straightforward and he, like many others, was faced with adversity as he was starting out in the game.

On an episode of the 'Stick to Football' podcast, alongside Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane, Wright explained that it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows, especially in the embryonic stages of his career while he was at Palace. He pinpointed one player, Jim Cannon, that he coined as being a ‘bully’.

Wright pinpoints one Crystal Palace player who was a ‘bully’

The striker played for Palace between 1985 and 1991

When quizzed by podcast host and former Manchester United defender Neville whether he ever shared the dressing room with someone that he tended not to get along with, the 60-year-old striker-turned-pundit pinpointed one player who caused him misery in the early stages of his Palace stint. Wright plied his trade at Selhurst Park between 1985 and 1991 before moving to Arsenal, and for him, Cannon made his initial days at the club very difficult.

“Jim Cannon – when I got into the Palace squad. He was just a bitter old player, man. Scottish player, centre half. He made my first couple of years in professional football a f***ing nightmare, man. He was a bully in there. You know when you go for the communal food and, listen man, I’m three months off the building site and I don’t know what’s going on – I hardly knew what to ever order properly. “I remember when I was ordering, he would take the f***ing p*** out of everything I’d do. ‘You can’t afford that. Do you have that at home? How do you say that? Do you know how to say this?’ “That’s the kind of thing that made me stop going down. I didn’t go down when we went away twice and Steve Coppell [asked me] the next day and I said I didn’t feel well on both occasions.”

The lovable Wright then went on to explain how Coppell, the Palace boss at the time, said he would ‘have a word’ with Cannon. However, it didn’t have much of the desired effect, and Cannon then left Selhurst Park the following campaign.

Cannon, now 70, rose to prominence at the west London-based outfit after shining in the youth set-up. The Glasgow-born centre-back totted up more than 500 appearances for Palace between 1973 and 1988, before moving to Croydon. He also enjoyed stints at Dartford, Bristol Rovers and Dulwich Hamlet before turning his hand to management for Chipstead.

Wright was too nervous to go back at Cannon

Keane and Carragher both offered their support

Carragher, knowing Wright’s character, then asked if he ever stood up to Cannon afterwards. And the Arsenal legend revealed he didn’t ‘go back at him’, stating that he was scared of the experienced defender.

“No, because he was the most experienced player there. It was professional, this was my whole dream. I’m still floating on air – I’m a professional footballer at 22, I’ve just made it and this is the main senior guy in the dressing room. I was scared of him. “One time in training, we used to have those small-sided games. The goals used to be this wide, and he would stand in the goal, so you’d have to try and do something to – he’s just spoiling the game because you can’t score the goal. “There was a couple of times where I had done a move on him and then put it through the legs, and it went in the goal – I did it twice. And I remember the second time, I turned round and he f***ing two-foot jumped me in the back. He was as bad as it gets.”

Neville then thanked Wright for the ‘sobering’ finish to the story, while Keane jumped to his defence, claiming that there are a lot of footballers who share the same persona, unfortunately for the sport. You can watch the full video for yourselves below.

Watch: Full clip of Wright explaining his early misery at Palace