Ian Wright has called out Erling Haaland for throwing a ball at Gabriel’s head during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City, calling it a 'real coward’s move'.

The Man City star has angered Arsenal fans and pundits with his behaviour in Sunday’s stalemate at the Etihad, including Wright, who took to social media to express his frustration with the Norwegian international.

The Gunners were seconds away from a statement win against the champions, but substitute John Stones snatched a point at the death, making it 2-2 in stoppage time.

Soon after the equaliser, Haaland picked up the ball and threw it at Gabriel’s head while the Brazilian defender had his back turned to the Norwegian at the time, with his shirt pulled over his head.

Following the final whistle, Haaland was also seen involved in an argument with former Man City striker Gabriel Jesus on the pitch.

The Football Association has announced that it will be taking no further action regarding any of the incidents from Sunday’s game.

Man City Star Slammed for Sunday’s Antics

‘I thought you were bigger than that’

Wright said on social media said on social media that he thought Haaland ‘was bigger than that’ after the striker’s late antics in Sunday’s 2-2 draw, calling the Norwegian’s actions a ‘real coward’s move’:

“But the one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland's coward's move, bro. I saw it this morning properly. Throwing the ball in Gabi's head when he's not looking. When Gabi's back's turned to him. Real coward's move. “Gabi would look him in the eye, you know. I'm looking at this as a really good defender vs striker for the years to come, them two. I love watching them two. And then you're doing a coward's move like that. No, no.” “That's what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you was bigger than that, bro. I thought you was bigger than that.”

Haaland reached another milestone in his career by scoring his 100th goal for Man City in Sunday’s draw, slotting home in the ninth minute after racing onto Savinho’s through ball.

The Norwegian star has become only the fourth player to score 100 goals under Pep Guardiola, following Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Raheem Sterling.

Erling Haaland Man City Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 10 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 45 Minutes played 450

The draw at the Etihad keeps the reigning champions Manchester City top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Guardiola’s side faces a busy week ahead, with a League Cup match against Watford on Tuesday, followed by a visit to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Roy Keane Slams Arteta’s Post-Match Interview

‘Just show a bit of class’

Roy Keane criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard’s post-match complaints about Leandro Trossard’s red card, telling the Arsenal boss to ‘show a bit of class’.

Arteta was unhappy with the referee’s decision to send off the Belgian forward on the stroke of half-time, but Keane suggested Trossard deserved a second yellow and urged Arteta to accept the decision:

"Deep down he’ll be satisfied with a point. Just show a bit of class, manager of Arsenal, say that he probably deserved the yellow card, but we reacted well, we’re a big club, we move on quickly."

