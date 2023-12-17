Highlights Ian Wright, former footballer, is stepping back from his work with BBC's Match of the Day after the 2023/24 season.

TV pundit and former footballer Ian Wright has announced that he will be stepping back from his work with BBC's Match of the Day at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The former striker has been a part of the production for more than two decades, making his first appearance for the show when he was still a player way back in 1997. As a prolific goalscorer – netting 113 times in 213 Premier League games – for Arsenal and West Ham United (having established himself at Crystal Palace in the old First Division), his experience was useful as he proved himself to be adept at analysing the game – especially from a striker's point of view.

Wright also made a great pundit with his charisma and big personality bringing laughs to the show on a regular basis. He took to social media to announce the news and explain his decision, writing:

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season. I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world. "Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, “This is my Graceland”. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching. "I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays."

He actually quit working for the BBC in 2008, accusing the corporation of forcing him into the role of a "comedy jester". He told Broadcast magazine at the time (via The Guardian): "I feel like I'm just there as a comedy jester to break the ice with Alan Shearer and Alan Hansen, who just do run-of-the-mill things. I can't do that any more. People want something different."

Before adding: "I don't know how long young people are going to want to watch that same old jacket, shirt and tie format. They want people dressed like them. On TV they've got no one to relate to. That's why I don't want to do the England games any more."

He would end up working with BT Sport before later returning to the BBC and Match of the Day, becoming a regular fixture over the past few years, working mainly with Gary Lineker and Shearer. It remains to be seen if he'll completely step back from the show, or if viewers can still expect Wright to appear as a co-host from time to time. Either way, it's been a great run!