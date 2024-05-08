Highlights Ian Wright says Crystal Palace need to take advantage of the potential they have.

Manager Oliver Glasner's appointment has seen Palace climb up to 14th in the Premier League.

Wright says that the Europa Conference League can be a realistic target for the Eagles if they invest.

Ian Wright suggests Crystal Palace’s potential could take the team to European competitions 'if they can get it together.' The Match of the Day pundit spoke out on his former club’s future and what they need to do next to climb up the Premier League table in the upcoming seasons.

This season, Palace have rediscovered their form in spring after falling to 16th under Roy Hodgson at the start of the year. The 76-year-old manager stepped down from his duties in February, and the Eagles have since appointed former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as his successor.

Palace sit 14th in the league table currently, and with two games remaining in the season, they can still climb a few positions up. While European spots are out of reach this season, Wright is full of hope for next year.

Ian Wright Says Crystal Palace Must Maximise Potential

On his podcast, Wrighty’s House, Wright suggested the future is bright for the young Palace squad, but it could all depend on whether the new manager will receive financial backing from the club in the upcoming transfer window:

“When you listen to Patrick [Vieira], read between the lines - it was a little bit more support in that respect. "I think that's something that Palace really need to do when they look at what they've got now and the potential, they do need to find something. "Because if they can get it together, you could probably see a team that can easily get in the Conference League. That's what Palace need to do now.”

Wright spent seven seasons at Crystal Palace himself, from 1985 to 1992, before leaving to join Arsenal. The Match of the Day pundit suggests the club should build on the potential that the squad showed this season.

However, European aspirations could take a hit if the Eagles do not manage to keep their best talents this summer. Both Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have been attracting attention from top English teams recently and could be tempted to leave the club as soon as this summer.

Palace Stars Linked With Exits

Both Olise and Eze have enjoyed a brilliant partnership with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this season. However, the trio could be broken up as Olise is being chased by both Manchester United and Newcastle for the upcoming season.

According to the Sun, the Magpies are prepared to pay Crystal Palace's £60 million asking price for the winger and could hand Man United a big blow in pursuit of Olise, who is the Red Devils’ top target for the summer.

On Monday, GIVEMESPORT reported that Palace manager Glasner would prefer to cash in on the defender Marc Guehi instead of Olise and Eze. According to GMS sources, Palace is not considering selling all three players in the upcoming transfer window as they have played a pivotal part in the campaign to survive in the Premier League this season.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace 'Alerted' to Deal for 'Magic' Luton Star Elijah Adebayo has been a real handful for Premier League defenders in his first top-flight season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-05-24.