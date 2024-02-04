Highlights Ian Wright defends Arteta and his players, questioning the backlash against their full-time celebrations after beating Liverpool.

Wright expresses frustration at the consistent criticism Arsenal faces, urging everyone to enjoy the high points without outside influences.

Various big names, including Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys, criticised Arsenal's celebrations, with Keys calling for Arteta to show more dignity.

Ian Wright has hit back at criticism sent the way of Mikel Arteta and his players after Arsenal defeated Liverpool at the Emirates in the Premier League. The Gunners closed the gap at the top of the table to two points after claiming all three points in the huge clash.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were the culprits as calamitous defending gifted the home team the victory as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard blew the title race wide open. A Gabriel own goal had handed the Reds a lifeline shortly before half-time as the Brazilian diverted the ball into his own net to cancel out Saka's opener.

The most experienced players in the visiting team, Alisson and Van Dijk, failed to deal with a ball over the top and allowed Martinelli to pass the ball into an empty net to restore the hosts' advantage before Trossard sealed the win after seeing his shot deflect off Van Dijk's leg and through the Liverpool goalkeeper's legs to make it 3-1 in stoppage time.

Upon the full-time whistle, the crowd were ecstatic, and that energy travelled to everyone on the pitch. Arteta could be seen jubilantly congratulating his players and Martin Odegaard was even filmed taking pictures of Arsenal photographer, Stuart MacFarlane.

Ian Wright hits back at Arsenal critics

The legendary striker was quick to stick up for his former team

Former Arsenal striker, Wright, took to social media to defend the club he loves after the match. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-England international showed he was confused at the backlash against Arsenal's full-time celebrations by asking: "The negativity towards my manager [Arteta], man. What has he done apart from celebrating a goal, celebrating his team?"

Wright would go on to add: "What's wrong with the captain [Odegaard] doing that? [taking a picture of the photographer] It's got nothing to do with the fact we've beaten Liverpool. That's just an opportunity. Why's everybody trying to kill the joy?"

The frustration really poured out of the 60-year-old as he continued:

As soon as Arsenal do anything, they just come under the pile-on. It's like we can't have any joy.

Wright finished his video by pleading with everyone connected to the football club to continue to enjoy the high points of the season without allowing outside influences to change that.

Arsenal celebrations criticised following Liverpool win

Arteta and co were slammed by various outlets

Wright's rant came in the aftermath of several pieces of criticism aimed at the Gunners' players and boss. Jamie Carragher took exception to Odegaard's antics with the photographer after the game, and Arteta came in for criticism for his part in the post-match shenanigans.

Richard Keys of beIN Sports was critical of Arteta's part in the post-match celebrations. Keys said: "I have hesitated to this point, but now you've got me. Today is worth celebrating, they've beaten one of the big teams and the title race opens up as a result. But I do wish Arteta would behave a lot better than he does, he has returned to being the way he was persistently last year."

The pundit would then go on to say: "I just wish he had a little more class about him," in a damning indictment of the Spanish manager's displays of emotion on the touchline.