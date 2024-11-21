Arsenal legends Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright's characters could not be any more opposite if they tried. The Dutchman had calmness and composure at all times, while the Brit was known to be more fiery and wore his emotions very much on his sleeve. But when they played together, and in the friendship they maintain off the pitch to this day, they really epitomized the old saying that opposites attract.

However, on a random day in 1995, their first meeting occurred by mere coincidence - not happening at the Arsenal training ground, but instead, at a petrol station on the opposite side of London. An encounter which makes for a humourous story, acting as the catalyst of a budding friendship, and one which signified the start of their legacy as they would go on to form a special strike partnership at Highbury.

Bergkamp Signing For Arsenal

Little did he know how successful this move would be

Having come through the youth ranks at his hometown club, Ajax, at the age of 17, Bergkamp made his senior debut, and would score his first goal two months later in a 6-0 victory over HFC Haarlem. After that, the Dutchman didn't look back and would go on to score 122 goals in 238 appearances, earning a move to Inter Milan.

There, he would tally another 22 goals and 11 assists in 72 appearances. He didn't really settle in Italy, though, which opened the door for the Gunners to come calling. It was a move Bergkamp simply couldn't turn down. In a deal worth £7.5 million, in his own words, he detailed why he decided to make the switch to north London to play in the Premier League:

I knew they were doing well in Europe. I knew a few of the players. It was a solid team. The base was there, and I think why I made a decision was like, okay, I can just fit in that team. They’re all good players, proper names. Ian Wright was there. It gave me a good feeling.

The Story Behind Their Chance Encounter

Their first meeting didn't come at the Arsenal training ground

Having just signed his contract with the Gunners, Bergkamp was at a petrol station on the other side of London, where he coincidentally bumped into one of his new teammates, though their first encounter wasn't as rosy as one might expect.

Ian Wright just happened to be at the same petrol station, but recounted his annoyance about a BMW being 'in the way' with its petrol tank 'on the wrong side':

“We met at a petrol station, man. This car is in the way, this BMW is in the way and the petrol tank is on the wrong side. So, the first thing I think is a foreign geezer putting petrol in the wrong place. I couldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Bergkamp - who also, in hindsight, felt their first interaction was bizarre due to where it took place, detailed what happened next: “It was so strange because it was nowhere near the Arsenal training ground, it was on the other side of London, the M25. I saw a lot of things going on in that car. He was shouting, not shouting, but talking to his wife, and he got out of the car, and you know how he can be.”

As Wright continued to get annoyed by the whole ordeal, he was prompted to get out of the car to confront the other driver, who happened to be the Dutchman, though he didn't realise until the two got face-to-face:

“I go like this – 'Dennis Bergkamp?' And he said, 'Ian Wright?' And we couldn’t believe it.”

Bergkamp added: “That was the moment I had just signed. I was just coming back from London where I signed the contract. So that was my first meeting with Ian.”

Striking Up a Legendary Partnership

The pair made the most of their three seasons together

The duo would go on to share the field for three seasons, with Wright departing from the club to join East London club, West Ham United, in 1998.

But before he did that, they became a deadly partnership, terrorizing opposition defences, combining for 109 goals, and 44 assists in all competitions, and both later became known as two of Arsenal's greatest ever players.

Together, they helped lead Arsenal to a league title and an FA Cup, while in Wright's final season, Bergkamp was named the 1997/98 PFA Players' Player of the Year, and the FWA Player of the Year, after he recorded 22 goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, 27 goal contributions of which came in 28 league games.

Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright - Arsenal Statistics (1995/96-1997/98) Statistic Dennis Bergkamp Ian Wright Appearances 115 103 Goals 52 57 Assists 33 10

Bergkamp, who was known for his stellar skill, perfect technique, and producing some of the finest moments in Arsenal history, would stay with the club until he retired in 2006, with the non-flying Dutchman totaling an impressive 120 goals and 112 assists in 422 games for the Gunners.

94 of those assists would come in the Premier League, which ranks sixth in history, and with his ability to also be able to strike the ball with tremendous accuracy, Bergkamp is also considered one of the best strikers in Premier League history, cementing himself as one of the greatest dual-threat players to suit up in arguably world football's most competitive league.

