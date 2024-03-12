Highlights Manchester City's success is currently clouded by 115 FFP charges, making comparisons with Liverpool challenging.

Ian Wright has claimed it's currently difficult to compare the success of both Manchester City and Liverpool due to the 115 Financial Fair Flay [FFP] charges hanging over the reigning English champions. The former Arsenal striker mentioned the charges live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football while comparing the jobs done by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

The Citizens were charged with breaking 115 FFP regulations in February 2023, with the breaches in question said to have come between 2009 and 2018. Guardiola's formidable team are aiming to become the first side to win four consecutive Premier League titles but face stiff competition from Liverpool and Arsenal.

As things stand, a big question mark hangs over Man City and their recent period of dominance. The 2022-23 treble winners have become one of the most successful clubs in England since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008.

While the vast majority of pundits tend to stick to football matters in their coverage of City, Wright was prepared to mention the 115 charges that threaten to taint the Manchester club's title triumphs over the past decade.

Ian Wright Addresses Man City Charges

Other Pundits Have Failed to Mention It

Appearing on Sky Sports' coverage of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle, the ex-Arsenal forward was asked to compare the legacies of Man City and Liverpool's managers. Klopp and Guardiola clashed for the final time in the division in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Wright claimed: "You look at the trophy haul and you have to say that Pep's done very well. But then you look at what Klopp's done to try to catch Manchester City, the way he's built that team, how long it's taken them to get there," after being presented with the number of trophies each boss has lifted. The 60-year-old then added:

You have to say, it might be easier for Pep in what he's done, but Klopp's still got to get a lot of love. It's there for everyone to see in respect of trophies but we can't speak about City without speaking about the fact there's 115 charges around them."

The pundit was quick to point out how good the players and manager have been despite the charges, adding: "The one thing I would like more than anything else is for that to be gone so you can give the team and the manager the love they deserve. You speak about them and it's like there's an elephant in the room." Watch the clip below:

Still Unknown to the Public

Manchester City have maintained their innocence throughout the process, but it is unknown when their case will be heard. Premier League chief Richard Masters previously confirmed that a date has been set, but that information hasn't been released to the public.

Many clubs are facing financial charges, such as Nottingham Forest and Leicester City. Everton were served a points deduction earlier in the season and the Toffees have more sanctions hanging over their heads as Sean Dyche's side look to avoid relegation to the Championship.