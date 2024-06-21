Highlights England's disorganised midfield raises questions following a draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate feels England are still lacking a Kalvin Phillips replacement.

Ian Wright has suggested starting Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo in final group game against Slovenia.

Ian Wright has dismissed Gareth Southgate's claims that England don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips after the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark.

Southgate's side had a chance to earn themselves early qualification into the knockout rounds of EURO 2024 after Slovenia and Serbia mirrored the result earlier in the day, but a disorganised midfield became another key talking point as England failed to kick on after opening the scoring through Harry Kane in the 18th minute.

During post-match interviews, Southgate bizarrely argued that England are struggling to find a replacement for Phillips, who featured just eight times in the Premier League last season and last played for England in November 2023.

However, Wright held the opinion that there is one player at Southgate's disposal who would prove to be an effective midfield partner alongside Declan Rice, with Crystal Palace breakthrough star Adam Wharton waiting in the wings ahead of Tuesday night's final Group C clash against bottom-placed Slovenia.

Why Ian Wright Likes Adam Wharton

He also likes the look of Kobbie Mainoo

Wright, who made 33 caps for England during his playing days, has called for wholesale changes to the Three Lions team that faces Slovenia, and one particular change he would like to see is the introduction of Wharton.

At just 20 years old, the young defensive midfielder has already made a good first impression on the Premier League after making the leap from Blackburn Rovers in February to help Oliver Glasner take Crystal Palace into the top half of the table for the first time in the club's history.

This subsequently led to his inclusion in the national team setup. But despite making his debut in the pre-tournament friendly win over Bosnia, he is yet to play a single minute after two games in the European Championships in Germany.

However, Wright feels it's time for him to be called upon, as he also brought Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo into the picture during his post-match analysis on ITV. He said:

"It's either Kobbie (Mainoo) or Wharton, but I'd probably put Wharton in there simply because he's the closest I've seen to Fabian Ruiz. "When I've seen him in the last few games for Palace at the end of the season, his calmness. He's calm, he's got a pass. He's a very intelligent player, and he's somebody that wouldn't panic in this situation. He's been picked in the squad."

What Southgate Said About Phillips

The manager still has his favourites - and it shows

The backlash from fans and pundits all stems from Southgate's outlandish opinion on Phillips. The manager has long had favourites throughout his England tenure, and Phillips was one of them, having been a mainstay as the Three Lions reached the EURO 2020 final. Following a frustrating draw with Denmark, he said:

"We know it is an experiment and we don't have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips, but we're trying some different things and at the moment we're not flowing as we'd like, that's for sure."

It's safe to say it's not an opinion that the rest of the country agrees with. Wright concluded his segment with a perfect encouragement aimed towards what Southgate should do in England's third and final group stage fixture against Slovenia.

"Listening to Gareth, he mentioned about Kalvin Phillips, and he's the only one in the country who can play that role. I don't believe that," Wright continued. "I believe Adam Wharton can play it. I think Kobbie Mainoo can play it as well. You've picked them. Now we're in a situation where it's not desperation because we've got four points, but we're in a place where we need something different, we need to change something."