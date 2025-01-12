Now an adored legend of the Premier League, the story of Ian Wright's path to professional football and the English top flight is a unique tale that provides hope to many young players around the country.

Considering the career that he went on to have, it is astonishing that during his younger years, Wright was rejected by multiple clubs after trial sessions. In his teenage years, he was unable to secure a professional contract following trials at Southend United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Millwall, and Charlton Athletic.

Following his unsuccessful attempts at becoming a professional footballer, Ian Wright continued to play Sunday League football while working as a bricklayer and plasterer.

However, at 21 years of age, Wright's life would change forever, as he was spotted while playing for Greenwich Borough by a Crystal Palace scout and was offered a trial. Unlike the previous occasions, the club manager at the time, Steve Coppell, was thoroughly impressed by Wright's performances and subsequently signed his first professional contract in August 1985.

Wright's Inspiration Growing Up

Small and tenacious forward was Arsenal legend's idol

A couple of months later, Wright made his debut for Crystal Palace and would go on to score 30 goals in 79 matches before earning a move to Arsenal in 1991, costing a club record fee at the time of £2.5 million.

In his time in North London, he would go on to score 185 goals in 287 matches, finishing as the Golden Boot winner of the 1991/92 First Division season with 29 goals. He also managed to win five trophies, including a Premier League, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, two FA Cups, and a League Cup.

Unmasking the inspirational figure behind such an incredibly motivating story to professional football,Wright was once asked who his idol was growing up, which he responded by saying:

"I'd say Cyrille Regis. He was a black player and doing well at the time. But I'd say Kevin Keegan. I loved Kevin Keegan because he was small, he worked hard at his game, and he was just a top player. For me, I just loved Kevin Keegan. Kevin Keegan's the one for me."

Keegan's Career in Detail

Ballon d'Or Winner and Newcastle icon

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Keegan was a magical footballer who dazzled fans with his genius ability to manipulate the ball. He was well revered for his outstanding performances for both Liverpool and England and was best known for his dribbling skill, clinical finishing, and, obscurely, his aerial presence, despite only standing at 5'7 inches.

Scoring 232 goals and assisting 123 during his club career, Keegan maintained a record of over a goal contribution every two games. He also won three First Division titles, the European Champion Clubs' Cup, a Bundesliga championship, two UEFA Cups, two English Super Cups, and an FA Cup.

While still a different player from Keegan, Wright modeled his game based on what he saw from the great forward. His relentless work rate was a lesson he took from Keegan, and like his hero, Wright was also a smaller attacking player.

Keegan is remembered these days more for his first spell as Newcastle manager, taking the Toon from the second division to the cusp of the Premier League title with one of the greatest attacking teams in football history. The Magpies ultimately came up short to Manchester United in consecutive seasons, but Keegan remains an icon on Tyneside for not only his achievements but also the way in which his team went about them.