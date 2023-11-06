Highlights Ian Wright expresses anger over Anthony Gordon's goal being allowed to stand, believing Joelinton's push on Gabriel should have been called a foul.

Wright is also frustrated with the decision on whether the ball went out of play, arguing that it appeared out from the available technology.

Mikel Arteta joins Wright in his anger, calling the decisions a disgrace and embarrassing, stating that they have raised concerns with the PGMOL.

Ian Wright has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger towards Stuart Atwell’s decision to let Anthony Gordon’s goal stand as Arsenal picked up their first defeat since the 2023/24 Premier League campaign got underway as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United. The Englishman's close-range finish required a five-minute VAR review in the 64th minute, though it was eventually deemed legal, much to the dismay of the travelling away supporters.

Atwell and the team at Stockley Park were checking an array of potential issues surrounding the goal including an offside, whether the ball went out of play or whether Joelinton fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel in the build-up. However, the team ruled that there was not enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

Many Arsenal fans were left aggrieved by the decision to award the only goal of the game as it ruined their unbeaten streak in the English top-flight for this season. And while former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that Joelinton’s challenge on Gabriel wasn’t enough to be given as a foul, Wright certainly does.

Read More: Gary Neville's brilliant response to Arsenal fan wanting him banned from the Emirates

Ian Wright is furious with decision to give Anthony Gordon goal

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the Englishman initially shared his anger towards the decision made by Atwell and his team, admitting that he was left confused by the decision to award Gordon’s goal. The most obvious incident to him was the fact that Joelinton had two hands on Gabriel, pushing him forward in the process.

“What I am saying with this one, people saying it’s sour grapes from me, to a certain extent it is. There are two hands on his back there. You look at Joelinton, he is forcing him in the back there. Gabriel probably gets a head on that ball if he isn’t impeded.” Wright said (vis ChronicleLive).

Not only that but Wright was clearly enraged over the decision over whether the ball had gone out of play or not. The 168-goal former Gunners ace spoke with Dermot Gallagher after the incident as he queried the reasoning and claimed that, although no one can conclusively say whether the ball crossed the line or not, it is clear and obvious that the ball looks out of play from the technology available.

“Sorry to interrupt, Dermot. But the angles we’re seeing, the ball looks out of play. That’s surely what we should be judging it on. It's not like we can't say conclusively. What we can see from that from me, the naked eye, because we haven't got any other way to prove that the circumference of the ball is breaking the line, then surely we should give that as the ball out of play?”

And now, the former Arsenal striker has posted a damning picture of the incident involving Gabriel and Joelinton to X as he tries to understand how a decision for a foul was not granted on the afternoon. The picture clearly shows that the latter has two hands on the former's head as he attempts to clear the ball away from a dangerous position, though - in Atwell's opinion - it was not forceful enough to impede Gabriel and thus, it was given as a goal.

Mikel Arteta’s produces anger-fuelled post-match interview

As expected, Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta – alongside Wright - was not best pleased with the decision and showed his anger during his interview, as he produced one of the most furious post-match debriefs since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

Arteta told Sky Sports: ""Praising my players for the way we played, we didn't deserve to lose the match playing in their ground, and we lose because of clear and obvious decisions. It is embarrassing, it is a disgrace, that's what it is, a disgrace. "We've been taking it up (with the PGMOL) for months. There is too much at stake, we put in so many hours. I'm here to represent the football club and to get my team to compete at the highest level, the margins are so small, it's a disgrace, embarrassing. "It is how I feel. That's how everyone feels in the dressing room. The amount of messages we've sent saying this cannot continue. I'm sorry, embarrassing. I'm defending my players when I have to, I defend my job when it is not good enough. I have to be here, to say it now, it is not acceptable, too much at stake."

The north London-based outfit are still in a very strong position, sitting in fourth place in the table but continue to feel hard done by over the decision to not rule the goal out in their 1-0 loss to Eddie Howe’s Magpies. Next up on the agenda for Arteta and his group of players is a Champions League encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday night before they welcome Burnley to the Emirates this weekend.