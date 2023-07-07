Ian Wright has proved that elite-level football is in his family's genes after posting a video of his granddaughter’s insane skills to social media.

Wright, 59, took to Twitter on Thursday 6 July and shared a short clip of youngster Raphaella Wright Phillips. The raw talent of the youngster has sent viewers into a frenzy.

In the one-minute 30-second video, Raphaella - the daughter of Manchester City legend Sean Wright-Phillips, 41 - could be seen practising her touches and techniques in a one-on-one session with a male football coach.

In a pair of bright orange Adidas football boots, the youngster showcased her speed and her communication skills at the Whitstable Town FC ground.

Later on in the video, Raphaella was joined by another young baller, who opted to wear the new 2023/24 Paris Saint-Germain kit for the occasion.

However, the boy was seemingly no match for Wright’s granddaughter, as she dribbled past him and popped the ball into the back of an empty net.

She made light work of the session by scoring three goals in quick succession.

Fans think Raphaella is a Lioness in the making

Since the clip was posted earlier this week, it’s amassed over one million views and has prompted many Twitter users to hail Raphaella as the future of the England Lionesses squad.

Former international hockey player and sports reporter Beth Fisher said: “She could play in this World Cup!”

Elsewhere, an Arsenal fan wrote: “Hope to see her playing for Arsenal one day. Very talented young lady”.

Another Twitter user claimed that the young star “Has Wright blood in her, look at her go. Lioness captain in the making!”, while another commented: “Got that Grandpops gene being dominant you know!”

A third wrote: "She’s simply magnificent. The energy and dedication at this stage and age is a wow. Destined for greatness with great mentors around.”

Doubling down on previous statements, another social media user commented: “Wow what a fantastic talent at such a young age. A young Lioness in the making. Better sign her up Ian there’s your pension sorted out. Good luck to a girl with a fantastic future.”

Former Manchester United boss Casey Stoney has her say

Former Lionesses captain and San Diego Wave head coach Casey Stoney has also had her say on the viral moment.

The 41-year-old kept it simple and wrote: “Love this! Bright future ahead.”

Elsewhere, fans of Wright have praised the former Gooner for his vocal support of female footballers and for constantly elevating the women’s game.

One Twitter user said: “Those feet! Absolutely love your support of women’s football! My daughter is (sic) ‘fire emoji’ too. Women’s football is forever getting better! Thanks for your voice! She is amazing.”

Raphaella Wright-Phillips is already turning heads with her silky football skills at such a young age – we can't wait to see what the future holds for her!