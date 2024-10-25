Ian Wright has slammed Oliver Glasner’s decision to deploy Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz as wing-backs in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest and advised the Austrian manager to reconsider his latest tactical changes at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Wright highlighted Palace’s offensive woes early in the Premier League season after the Eagles extended their winless start on Monday.

Both Munoz and Mitchell struggled in their new roles against Forest, completing just two of their attempted crosses, and Wright has now urged Glasner to play the duo in their natural full-back roles:

“Munoz and Mitchell, they’re both full-backs, play them as full-backs. “Because you're looking at what he's trying to ask Mitchell, Munoz to do and even again, watching Eddie [Nketiah], seeing the service he's getting. “Munoz had a couple of opportunities where he could put one in, but he can’t put it in.”

Palace's poor Premier League form has prompted Glasner to experiment with his tactics, though his latest approach seemed to fall flat as the team struggled to break into the box in the narrow defeat, failing to create any big chances.

Just three of the Eagles’ 19 crosses on Monday found their target, and in the final third, they managed only 66% pass accuracy against Forest’s tight defensive line.

The defeat saw Palace extend their winless run in the Premier League to eight games, quite a fall from their promising end to the 2024/25 season when they finished with six wins in their last seven games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palace have managed just five goals in the Premier League this term – fewer than any other team in the division.

This is the first time the Eagles have failed to win any of their opening eight games since the 1992/93 season, and the Austrian's position is now under increasing scrutiny.

According to The Guardian, Glasner's future at Selhurst Park may be determined by results before the next international break.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 23 Wins 9 Draws 6 Losses 8 Goals scored 40 Goals conceded 26 Points per game 1.43

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.