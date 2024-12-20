Amid the conversations and discourse over Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United, striker-turned-pundit Ian Wright has jumped to the Englishman’s defence after he was dropped from back-to-back matchday squads by Ruben Amorim and his entourage.

Much has been made of Amorim’s shock decision to leave Rashford, 27, and Alejandro Garnacho out of the club’s matchday squad to face Manchester City on the weekend, with supporters insinuating that the former's days at Old Trafford are numbered.

For their League Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur, 20-year-old Garnacho wormed his way back into the squad, but Rashford – who has scored seven goals in 24 games so far this campaign – remained excluded from proceedings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford is the quickest player in Man Utd history to reach 250 Premier League appearances (26 years and 11 days).

In a whirlwind month for the Carrington graduate, he recently spoke to football journalist Henry Winter and suggested that he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ without specifying whether that meant elsewhere or attempting to thrive under the new management.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.”

Linked with a move away in the January transfer window with GIVEMESPORT’s Fabrizio Romano reporting that he dreams of a La Liga move, there is plenty of discussion currently circling over what the next steps in the left winger’s career are.

Taking to Instagram, Wright has questioned the critics who are ‘desperate’ to write off a player who possessed an obvious abundance of talent. He also claimed that plenty of people would dream of having just 1% of his career.

“I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus [Rashford] has at 27!!!! So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right! You would take 1% of the career Marcus has had!”

For those unaware, the loveable Wrighty was a late bloomer into the world of professional football and, after mastering his goalscoring craft at Crystal Palace, moved to Arsenal at the tender age of 28 as then blossomed into one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

However, he has been blasted for his recent opinion of Manchester United’s out-of-sorts forward, with one fan writing, "It’s not just about ability though, is it? It’s the lack of effort when he’s on the pitch and him losing every 50/50 duel or pulling out of challenges."

"We all know he has ability, but ability and talent is not enough when you don't apply the hard work to accompany it, ducking headers, poor body language, abysmal work rate, pulling out of challenges, I could go on and on. The fans are just tired of it. Time for him to move on." another fan wrote as they replied to Wright's admission.