Ian Wright has named Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro as the toughest opponent he ever faced during his long, and storied, career. The former Arsenal and Crystal Palace man is hailed as one of the greatest-ever strikers in Premier League history, having scored 113 goals in 213 league games.

Cementing himself as a Gunners' legend before hanging up his boots and moving into punditry following his retirement, Wright finished his playing career having scored 242 goals for club and country, and winning five trophies, including a Premier League title with Arsenal in the 1997/98 season.

Despite having played in the mid-1980s and through to 2000, battling against some of the toughest teams, such as Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, and Liverpool, who had both Sir Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness at the helm during that time, there was one player from an Italian league that is etched into Wright's memory as being the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Wright Named Cannavaro the Toughest

He said playing against the Italian gave him a 'real education'

Sitting down with former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster on 'The Fozcast' podcast, Wright was asked who his toughest-ever opponent was, with the ex-Arsenal striker not hesitating to name Italy legend Cannavaro, stating that it was a 'real education' to face him.

With the Italian defender spending much of his career playing in Serie A, suiting up for Napoli and Parma in the years in which Wright was also playing, the two only ever faced each other when playing on the international stage.

"Fabio Cannavaro - that was a real education. We're talking like he's the only defender to ever win the FIFA Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or. You know why - he's got everything. I think I am taller than him. He's like 5-foot-7, 5-foot-8 at a max. He could leap - his head could probably touch the ceiling. Quick, strong, unbelievable defensive nouse in respect of positioning, just everything. It was a real education just to be playing against him."

Cannavaro and Wright would meet just three times in their playing careers, each winning once, and the other fixture being a draw. In the match in which England won 2-0 in the 1996/97 season, Wright would also find his way onto the scoresheet like he often did, playing on the field at the same time for 76 minutes in that contest.

To this day, Cannavaro remains the only ever defender to be the recipient of the Ballon d'Or, having picked up the award in 2006 following a season in which he was imperious in defence for club and country, and especially throughout the 2006 World Cup, where he led Italy to victory on penalties against France. However, that infamous final is perhaps most remembered for Zinedine Zidane's outburst in his final-ever game before retirement, in which he headbutted Cannavaro's teammate, Marco Materazzi.

At club level, initially, he thought he had helped Juventus win back-to-back Serie A titles, but these were both stripped, and the Turin outfit were relegated that season following the outcome of the Calciopoli scandal.

Nonetheless, after a dominant season by the undersized centre-back, Cannavaro was also named the recipient of The Best FIFA Men's Player award and also won Serie A's Footballer of the Year award.

Cannavaro would play until 2011, retiring at age 38 due to medical advice received over a serious knee injury, finishing his career having won eight major trophies, and the World Cup.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 19/12/2024.