Ian Wright was a late bloomer in footballing terms. He signed his first professional contract just before his 22nd birthday, was 29 joined Arsenal when he was, and made his England debut at the same age.

By his own admission, just five years before he got his international call-up with the Three Lions, he had been "playing Sunday morning football and working every day." With that in mind, few could blame him for being a little overwhelmed during his first training session.

However, not everyone was sympathetic. In fact, England teammate and then-Liverpool man Steve McMahon was lacking any patience with a nervous Wright. The Arsenal icon explained his rough treatment:

"The only cloud in that sky was Steve McMahon — he was really horrible to me on that first day. We were playing a game where if you lose the ball you have to go in the middle and chase it. I lost the ball quite a few times because I was so nervous. McMahon really laid into me, loudly saying things like: “For f***’s sake, who are these players?

"It was just bullying, plain and simple. It was something I never really forgot."

Related 25 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

Ian Wright Got His Revenge

Steve McMahon suffered an awful challenge

Close

McMahon would leave Liverpool for Manchester City that same year and when his new side took on Arsenal, Wright didn't necessarily go out looking for payback but an unfortunate challenge led to a pretty horrific slice of vengeance.

"A few years later when I was at the peak of my powers at Arsenal and he was with Manchester City playing against us at Highbury," Wright explained in his autobiography My Life in Football. "He had this look about him that made me think if he gets an opportunity he’s going to try and do me.

"Sure enough, we went in hard for a challenge. My foot went over, skimmed up his leg and gone bang into his groin. One of my studs has slit his p**** all the way down!

"After the game, when he was in the treatment room getting himself stitched up, he called me in and said: “Jesus Christ, Wrighty! Look what you’ve f***ing done!”

"Of course I was telling him how sorry I was but all the time I’m thinking: “Good!” I didn’t do it on purpose — there are other ways of getting your own back — but I won’t pretend I wasn’t glad it happened."

McMahon was a notoriously tough footballer, once clashing with football hardman Vinnie Jones. As such, he certainly put in his fair share of nasty challenges over the years.

With that in mind, Wright probably felt there was a strong sense of Karma when he accidentally caused his ex-Egland teammate so much harm. While he didn't set out to get payback, the Arsenal icon clearly wasn't too upset about the way retribution came about.