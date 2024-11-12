Ian Wright says Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli should have ‘done better’ in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, after missing a golden opportunity to put the Gunners ahead in the first half.

The Brazilian forward has had an underwhelming start to the season under Mikel Arteta, with fans and pundits now questioning his long-term future in the Spaniard’s first XI at the Emirates.

Martinelli had an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong on Sunday but failed to impress once again, despite scoring Arsenal’s opener in the 60th minute.

The 23-year-old had a brilliant chance to put the visitors ahead in the first half but saw his close-range effort saved by Robert Sanchez, with Wright labelling his finish ‘very tame’.

The former Arsenal striker, speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, admitted it was ‘a big game’ for Martinelli but was disappointed with his squandered opportunity:

“I do feel that Martinelli, it was a big game for him. I thought the chance in the first half, he's got to do better with that. “The finish was one, it was a very tame finish in respect of side foot from where he was, that should have been laces, blast, half volley through everything from where he was. “But again, it's all about confidence and recognising. But again, you know, I'm not going to go deep into digging people up.”

Martinelli, who earns £200,000 per week, has endured a slow start to his season at the Emirates, picking up three goals and two assists in the Premier League, three of which came against bottom-five teams Leicester City and Southampton.

The 23-year-old scored just eight goals across all competitions last season, prompting Arsenal to seriously consider a new signing on the wing in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners eventually opted for an emergency backup in Raheem Sterling, but the Brazilian’s fluctuating form could soon force Arteta back into the market, with PSV Eindhoven starlet Noa Lang now firmly in his sights, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Spanish tactician will be hoping to turn the club’s fortunes around at the Emirates after extending Arsenal’s run of league games without a win to four.

The Gunners will face Nottingham Forest at home and West Ham away in their final two league games of November.

Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.1 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 682

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.