There’s no denying it - Ian Wright was a force of nature during his prime. Striding the pitch for Crystal Palace and Arsenal, the electrifying forward was a goal-scoring machine, with an appetite for the back of the net that could only be rivalled by his passion for the game. To his legions of devoted fans, Wright was more than just a striker; he was a living legend, the most entertaining marksman of his era, a player who was in a class of his own.

But no matter how many goals Wright tucked away - 113 in 213 Premier League appearances to be precise - it wasn’t just about the stats or the acclaim. The beautiful game has always had its icons, those rare, larger-than-life talents who seem to transcend the very sport itself. Players who play with an almost mythical aura, stepping onto the field like gods or extraterrestrials, casting a shadow far beyond the reach of even the greatest footballing heroes.

As brilliant as Wright was, he recently reflected on a moment when he faced a player who felt like something from another world - a marble-cut figure whose abilities seemed almost otherworldly, as if they were not bound by the same laws of nature as mere mortals.

On an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, and Wrighty discussed who they thought were some of the football icons who are known the world over. Given the enormity of the question, it was no surprise it caused some difficulty. After Scott limited the conversation to players the group had either played with or against, Wrighty responded (see around 58:00 in the video below):

“When we played [Zinedine] Zidane, it was weird and strange watching him. It was something different, like watching an alien. It was really weird; you didn’t want to get near him because you were scared that you were going to get into his forcefield and explode – he was so good.”

Zinedine Zidane's Prestigious Career

Zinedine Zidane already has quite a compelling case for being France's best-ever player - as well as up there with the best to ply their trade at Real Madrid, and being among the 10 greatest footballers of all time. For spectators to his shows, he was able to make any stadium in the world fall silent, while his ability to do literally anything with the ball at his feet left entire teams on tenterhooks.

The Frenchman was more of an artist than an athlete, gracefully gliding about the pitch in a seemingly gravity-defying manner when you consider his towering 6ft 2in frame. He scored two winning goals in the 1998 World Cup final to defeat Brazil, as well as arguably the greatest Champions League goal of all time in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen (watch the goal below). The ultimate big game player, there was no stage he wouldn't thrive on, and his trophy cabinet proves just that.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Achievements Stats Number/Accolade Games played 798 Goals 156 Assists 172 Major trophies won World Cup, Euros, Champions League, Serie A (x2), La Liga Major individual honours Ballon d'Or, FIFA World Player of the Year (x3), Serie A Footballer of the Year, Ligue 1 Player of the Year

If his career as a player wasn't enough to cement Zidane's reputation as someone who found football just all too easy to master, the dauntless midfielder then returned to Real Madrid around a decade after his premature retirement in 2006 to establish himself as a top-class manager, too.

In his initial two and a half seasons, Zidane became the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana. His success led to the Frenchman being named Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2017. He resigned in 2018 before returning in 2021 to add another La Liga and a Supercopa de Espana title, polishing off a managerial tenure that saw him win 66 per cent of his 301 matches.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/02/2025).