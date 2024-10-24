Ian Wright has identified Dominik Szoboszlai as one Liverpool player yet to fully convince under Arne Slot this season, despite the Reds' blistering start to their Premier League campaign.

The Arsenal icon suggested the 23-year-old’s performances have not matched those of teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, who have impressed for Slot early on.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Wright praised the Liverpool duo, whose form has elevated the Reds in recent matches, including their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday:

“No one expected this from Gravenberch, and then Curtis Jones, he's gone supernova. “[With] Szoboszlai, I'm not seeing that. “I think the form of Gravenberch and Curtis Jones is really taking it to another place.”

Signed for £60m from RB Leipzig in 2023, Szoboszlai made an impact at Anfield early on under Jurgen Klopp but has slowed down in 2024.

The Hungarian’s recent form has come under scrutiny, with Micah Richards also highlighting him as a player 'who has to get goals' if Liverpool are to compete for trophies this season.

The 23-year-old has yet to score in the Premier League since February, with his only effort this season coming in a 3-1 Champions League win over AC Milan.

Despite the lack of goals, Szoboszlai remains a key player for Slot, ranking sixth among Liverpool players in minutes played across all competitions this season, behind Virgil van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even without his goal contributions, Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, sitting top of the Premier League after eight rounds with 21 points.

Their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday also marked a historic run, with the Reds winning 11 of their opening 12 matches for the first time in club history.

It's also the first time they have won six successive away games at the start of a campaign.

Dominic Szoboszlai's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.5 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 627

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.