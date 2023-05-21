Arsenal legend Ian Wright was on the receiving end of a brutal joke as his former side lost to Nottingham Forest, a prank played by his son Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The former Manchester City winger rubbed salt into the wounds and fans have been loving the viral clip.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been in a strong position to lift a first league title since 2004, but a calamitous final few games saw their grip on the trophy weaken.

Just three wins have come since the start of April, with poor draws to West Ham and Southampton compounded by defeats to Brighton and Man City.

And a defeat to Forest, courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half finish, handed City the title.

Wright-Phillips’ cruel prank on dad

Arsenal fans all over the world would have been hurting at full-time, with their final title hopes ending with the sound of the whistle.

None more so than Arsenal legend Wright, who scored 156 goals for the Gunners.

The Premier League icon has been caught up in his former side’s title charge this year, with some brilliant reactions to late winners over the course of the season.

But the player-turned-pundit was on duty as his side slipped to a defeat, and was obviously devastated that everything had come crashing down.

And to really make the point that the title was out of reach, the crew decided to play a cruel joke on him as the show came to an end.

Producers got his son and former Man City player, Wright-Phillips, to bring out the Premier League trophy and put it right next to his dad draped in sky blue ribbons.

Needless to say that Wright wasn’t best pleased.

“It’s such a shame, such a shame,” he said. “It’s too close.

Shaun Wright-Phillips pranks Ian Wright. Credit: @premierleague Twitter.

“I’m going to have a word with them lot because I don’t like where this went.

“My club has given me so much love and fun this season trying to go for it. But again, we’re coming up against a monster in City and they’ve deserved it with the way they’ve finished.”

Watch: Wright’s reaction to his son’s cruel prank

Fans react to Wright clip

Fans reacting to the clip online have all been loving it, especially Wrighty’s reaction once he realises it’s his son bringing out the silverware.

City triumph again

Even if Arsenal had managed to beat Forest, it would not have mattered in the end as City triumphed against Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad.

There were wild scenes following the final whistle, with fans storming the pitch to celebrate with the players.

Everyone at the club will be hoping this celebration is just the first of three, with City having an FA Cup and Champions League final still to come.

They face city rivals Manchester United on Saturday 3 June, before travelling to Istanbul to face Inter a week later.