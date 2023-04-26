Arsenal's hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 took a major blow on Wednesday evening as they were defeated by Manchester City.

The Gunners held a five-point lead over City, having played two games more, going into the game at the Etihad Stadium.

The game was of paramount importance for both sides.

Arsenal did not get the result they were looking for as they were outclassed from the first whistle.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne (2), John Stones and Erling Haaland saw the hosts run out comfortable 4-1 victors.

Shaun Wright-Phillips trolls his father, Ian Wright, during Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Shaun Wright-Phillips was loving it as he watched his former side defeat Arsenal.

He couldn't resist taking to Twitter at half-time to troll his father, Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Shaun wrote: "Hi @IanWright0 how’s things? Just checking in... Hope you’re ok dad".

Ian replied with a crying emoji.

Ian Wright hits back at his son after Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal

Wright appeared on Match of the Day following the game.

Shaun's tweet during the match was shown and Gary Lineker asked his colleague what he thought of it.

Lineker said: "We've got a message from someone you know really well. I think he played for Man City... are you going to accept that Ian?"

Ian couldn't resist putting his son in his place.

"He's so annoying. I taught him how to wee this boy. Look at him now. He still can't reach the toilet now!" He replied.

Ian's reaction had Lineker and Alan Shearer cracking up. View the moment below...

When are Arsenal next in action?

The good news for Arsenal is that they still have a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

The bad news for Arsenal is that City have two games in hand and will overtake them if they defeat Fulham on Sunday April 30.

Arsenal have gone four games without a win in England's top tier and desperately need to return to winning ways if they are to beat City to the title.

Their next game comes on May 2 when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium.