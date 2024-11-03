Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the Gunners for a 'tepid' performance against Newcastle at St. James' Park today, stating that the display 'wasn't good enough'.

The North Londoners were beaten by a towering header from Alexander Isak in the 12th minute, created by a pinpoint cross from Anthony Gordon. Despite having 64% of the ball, Mikel Arteta's side were unable to muster more than a solitary shot on target across the 90 minutes, in what was a lackluster attacking outing.

The result leaves Arsenal five points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, a gap that could be extended by the end of Saturday as the Citizens face Bournemouth.

Wright: Arsenal Weren't Good Enough

The Gunners created very little

Heading to the north-east with a chance to reduce the points deficit on City to just two, Arsenal squandered this opportunity, producing a dismal display. Lacking creativity in the absence of captain and playmaker Martin Odegaard, Arteta rolled the dice on several late substitutions, including 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, but the changes made little difference.

While certainly a damaging result in regard to Arsenal's title aspirations, the manner of the performance will be the most concering aspect of today for Arteta. Speaking on Premier League productions, pundit Wright lambasted the North London outfit's showing:

"It was a very poor performance from a team that are supposedly title contenders. I thought we passed the ball very slowly, there was no energy in the team, it was very predictable. You just feel like, at this stage of the season, ten games in, we should not be playing as tepidly as we are. We’re not creating enough, not putting them under enough pressure. It really is quite frustrating to be ten games in and feeling like you feel now, and that’s only because we know how tough it is to try and chase down Manchester City. One shot on target against Bournemouth, one shot on target today, it’s not good enough. It’s not good enough for a team that’s going for the title, so there’s a lot of work to be done. We can’t keep saying we’re missing Martin Odegaard, because we know we’re missing that."

Newcastle vs Arsenal Statistics Newcastle Stat Arsenal 36% Possession 64% 9 Shots 10 4 Shots on Target 1 0.75 Expected Goals 1.11 4 Corners 6

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 02/11/2024