Summary Ian Wright once ranked his five greatest Premier League managers of all time.

The former England international ranked Arsene Wenger's achievements and longevity over the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola misses out on the top spot, despite winning six Premier League titles in seven seasons.

A vast array of talented managers have featured on the touchlines of various stadiums in England. From Brian Clough's remarkable feats with Nottingham Forest in the 1970s to Sir Matt Busby's domination of the top-flight in the 1950s - these bosses have inspired eras ahead of them.

Since, the modern-day group of head coaches in England's top division has evolved and the rebranding to the Premier League in 1992 was arguably the impetus for this. With that said, there always arises the allure of debating who among this crop of talented tacticians stands as the best. Arsenal icon, Ian Wright, leaned in on this topic back in May 2024 on The Overlap, alongside fellow pundits, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane. When devising a list of the top five Premier League managers of all time, Wright proposed some interesting choices on his part.

5 Jose Mourinho

Chelsea, Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur

Reuters

Self-proclaimed as "The Special One", Mourinho is one of the most respected individuals in the sport's history for his feats across a plethora of leagues and countries. By the time he arrived in the Premier League, he had already proven his credentials as a capable tactician with Porto, who he guided to a monumental Champions League triumph in 2004 against all odds. It didn't take long for the Portuguese to demonstrate his worth in England, as he won the top-flight title twice in his first two years with Chelsea.

He later returned to the Blues in 2013, bringing a third title to Stamford Bridge and this time with a weaker squad too. With countless more trophies on his record for the London-based outfit, and for Manchester United as well, Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the best managers the division has seen, and some would rank him even higher than Wright too - Carragher certainly did, placing the ex-Madrid boss at third in his list.

4 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

One of the Reds' greatest managers in history, Wright opted for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Mourinho in his list, citing his passion and personality as a key reason:

"When I think of him, I don't think of the trophies first, I think of him, and how he's been and his passion for it, his drive, his will to win. "And then afterwards, you look at what he's done and think yeah, he was the perfect Liverpool manager."

Indeed, in terms of silverware, the German ensured there was nothing else left to win at all before he departed from Anfield in 2024. He delivered Liverpool's first league title in more than 30 years, and navigated his men to three Champions League finals, winning one in the process. Commended by many, Klopp deserves a place in these discussions for his admirable tenure at the Merseyside club.

3 Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

Wright and Arsene Wenger spent two years together in north London, and the player-manager duo famously won the Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1997/98 season. The French tactician's most memorable moments at the Emirates arguably came after Wright's departure though.

Head coach of the remarkable 2004 'Invincibles' squad, Wenger pioneered one of the greatest feats in English football history, and he was also close to delivering a first-ever taste of Champions League glory to the Gunners in 2006. Wright insisted that if fortunes had fallen their way, the squad would have been held in much higher regard. Moreover, he suggested the former Monaco manager's consistent longevity beyond that golden era also holds immense value.

"The teams that he qualified for the Champions League with, at that time. He has to get some credit for that."

2 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Six Premier League titles to his name, four of those being in succession, a record-breaking Treble season, a record-breaking Centurion season - the list of achievements for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola is quite simply endless. Since arriving in 2016, the Spaniard has asserted a prolonged dominance over the league, effectively making the English top-flight look like something of a tactical playground for himself at times. It was something Wright struggled to see past when deciding on his list, as would many.

However, though the now-pundit does agree with much of Guardiola's case for being the best manager in the Premier League's history, he still believes one other name reigns supreme instead.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches both in football history and across all sports in general, Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy at Manchester United is unparalleled, and it's not difficult to see why he is firmly atop Wright's list here.

Over the course of 27 fruitful years at Old Trafford, Ferguson transformed United into a dominant force, not just in England, but across Europe, and his ability to rebuild successful squads across different eras while maintaining a high level of competitiveness truly speaks to his brilliance. No manager has won more than his 13 Premier League titles, and he also boasts two Champions League wins, as well as countless domestic trophies on his record.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025.