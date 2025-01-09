Summary Former Arsenal top scorer Ian Wright remains one of the most famous Premier League strikers in history.

In 2020, Wright was asked to rank his 10 greatest strikers to have ever played in the Premier League.

Names like Rooney, Aguero, Henry, and Drogba made up Wright's top 10 list of strikers.

The Premier League has been fortunate enough to be home to a who's who of superstar strikers over the years. The role of a number nine is the most high-profile on the football pitch, and as a result, those who play there create most of the headlines, command the biggest wages, and inevitably, if successful, warm themselves into the fans' hearts the quickest.

When you think back to some prominent names throughout English football history, one name that springs to mind is Ian Wright. The now-beloved pundit may have been a late bloomer, but he became one of Arsenal's greatest-ever players thanks to his goalscoring prowess in the 1990s.

Given that he scored 165 goals in the top flight - 113 of those coming in the Premier League era - Wright knows a thing or two about what makes a legendary frontman. Back in 2020, he named who he believed were the best to have ever held such a role in Premier League history, even excluding himself from the conversation to shower other icons with much-deserved praise.

Ian Wright's Top 10 Premier League Strikers 1. Alan Shearer 2. Thierry Henry 3. Sergio Aguero 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 5. Wayne Rooney 6. Luis Suarez 7. Ruud van Nistelrooy 8. Harry Kane 9. Didier Drogba 10. Andy Cole

10-6

Andy Cole, Didier Drogba, Harry Kane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Luis Suarez