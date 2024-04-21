Highlights Ian Wright once named the greatest XI of players he played alongside.

Ian Wright is one of the most beloved personalities in football. He is someone who has transcended the sport to gain significant respect in wider culture and has gained a reputation for showing support and giving a voice to those who are otherwise without.

As a footballer, Wright was also quite unique, coming into the sport much later than his peers, after failed trials as a teenager at Southend United and Brighton and Hove Albion. In fact, it wasn’t until he was nearly 22 that Wright got scouted by Crystal Palace whilst playing non-league football in South East London.

It was the opportunity he had been waiting for, and he went on to make 225 league appearances across six years with the Eagles, scoring 90 league goals, the third most in the club’s history. In 1991, Wright made the move north of the river to join Arsenal, where he remained for the following seven seasons, totalling 221 league appearances, and scoring 128 league goals, second only to Thierry Henry in the club’s history.

Wright didn’t make quite the same impact on the international stage, despite his club form remaining consistent throughout the 1990s. Wright missed out on Italia ’90, although was part of the squad that failed to make it out of the group at Euro 92. Across his eight-year international career, Wright only started 17 matches and was a substitute in a further 16, an unfair reflection of the 30 plus goals he scored in five of six seasons between 1991/92 and 1996/97.

After retiring, he was asked by Sky Sports to name his greatest XI of former teammates for the #One2Eleven series. Wright's dream team is made up of players he either played with during those eight years with England or from his seven seasons with Arsenal.

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Nigel Winterburn

Although a proud Yorkshireman, David Seaman is best known for his impressive 13-year spell with Arsenal from 1990-2003. In his first season at the club, the campaign prior to the arrival of Wright, Seaman conceded just 18 goals, despite playing in all 38 league matches, a solidity that saw Arsenal regain the top-division title. Seaman bettered this feat in the 1998/99 season, conceding just 17 goals across the 38 games, but it wasn’t enough, as Arsenal missed out on the title to Manchester United by just one point.

In front of Seaman, Wright selected four more Arsenal teammates. Lee Dixon and Steve Bould both first made a name for themselves at Stoke City and caught the eye of former Arsenal manager George Graham when the Gunners dispatched of Stoke in a League Cup match in the 1987/88 season. Impressed by the defensive duo, Graham signed Dixon in the summer of 1988, with Bould joining the London side five months later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between them Dixon and Bould amassed 745 Arsenal appearances over 14, and 11-year spells respectively.

Nigel Winterburn was another stalwart of Arsenal, making 440 league appearances over 13 years, and cementing his place at left back under both Graham and Wenger, until the arrival of a young Ashley Cole that is.

The jewel of Wright’s back line however is Tony Adams. There are few true one-club-men in football, but Adams is one of them, and as a result, he is one of just six men to have a statue outside of the Emirates. He spent his entire 19-year career at the Gunners amassing a remarkable 672 appearances, lifting English top division titles, as well as captaining both his club and country.

Adams became the first player born after the 1966 World Cup triumph to represent England and remains the only player to this day to appear in major tournaments for England in three separate decades.

Midfield

Paul Merson, Paul Gascoigne, Bryan Robson, Marc Overmars

A product of the academy, Paul Merson quickly became a favourite of the Arsenal faithful for his natural talent on the ball and his honest, relatable character. In the 1988/89 season, Merson established himself as a regular on the right of the Arsenal midfield and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for his performances. Despite his career being later troubled with addition, Merson made 327 appearances 1985-1997 for the Gunners, before moving to Middlesbrough where he became the only player not playing for a top-flight club to be included in the 1998 World Cup squad.

Paul Gascoigne is another player gifted with an abundance of natural talent and skill, whilst also having the type of defiant personality that endeared him to fans of all clubs. He is also the first non-Arsenal player in Wright’s 11. Gascoigne represented England on 57 occasions between 1988 and 1998, delivering countless moments of entertainment and emotion to England fans across the country.

Bryan Robson was regarded by many as the complete midfielder, equally effective in defence as he was going forward. Captain of Manchester United and England for many years, Robson’s international legacy may well have been different were it not for the several, unfortunate injuries he suffered mid-tournament at both the 1986 and 1990 World Cup.

On the left of Wright’s midfield four is Marc Overmars, a player with mesmerising pace and trickery that Wenger predicted to be the difference maker after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title in the season before the Dutchman’s arrival. Joining from Ajax ahead of the 1997/98 season, Overmars had a slow start to his Arsenal career, although grew into a key player for Wenger’s side, scoring crucial goals, including against title rivals Manchester United, as the Gunners reclaimed the Premier League trophy.

Attack

Dennis Bergkamp, Teddy Sheringham

Overmars is not the only former Ajax starlet in Wright’s 11 however, with the amusingly nicknamed ‘Non-Flying Dutchman’ Dennis Bergkamp, for his fear of flying, partnering Teddy Sheringham up front.

Bergkamp was unique as a player, finding his home as a second striker in Arsenal’s system and striking up an effective partnership with Wright for the Gunners. Known for his elegance and footballing intelligence, Bergkamp remains one of the most popular players to have donned the red of Arsenal. The Dutchman entertained at Highbury from his signing in 1995 until his retirement in 2006, scoring 87 and assisting 87 in his 315 league appearances.

Despite only appearing together on the pitch six times for England, Sheringham clearly left an impression on Wright, and it’s easy to understand why. Sheringham’s career was a full one, starting out at Millwall in 1983 before enjoying notable spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United where he helped make history; scoring the equaliser and assisting the injury-time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1998/99 Champions League Final to lead United to the treble. His career continued into the mid-2000s where, whilst at West Ham United, he became both the oldest-ever outfield player and the oldest-ever goalscorer Premier League history.

