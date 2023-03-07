Ian Wright didn't hold back at all in savage analysis of Bruno Fernandes’ behaviour in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd.

Manchester United were demolished by Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils went into the match high on confidence.

They were on a 10-game unbeaten streak and had just ended their six-year trophy drought after lifting the Carabao Cup.

But United were humiliated at Anfield as they lost 7-0 against their fierce rivals.

Erik ten Hag's side conceded six goals in the second half as they suffered one of their most embarrassing losses ever.

Bruno Fernandes has come under-fire for his behaviour in United's defeat at Anfield.

And now Ian Wright has savaged the Portuguese midfielder for his actions.

The English pundit, alongside Michael Owen, analysed Fernandes' behaviour during the match and they weren't very complimentary at all. View a video of their analysis below...

At one point in the second half, Fernandes went down inside the box and begged for a penalty.

He did not run back and instead argued with Alisson Becker.

Speaking about the moment, Wright said: "Sometimes you go to Anfield and you think you are going to get stuff and don't get it. Look at his reaction now: he's having a word with Alisson and arguing with him. Look at where he is and look where the ball is.

"I'm thinking 'get yourself back in, over here [so he can defend].' Instead he's coming over here to speak to Rashford and have some sort of whinge.

"This is the captain. This is the guy who is meant to be leading by example. You look how he's acting... I was really, really surprised."

Analysing another instance of Fernandes not tracking back, Wright said: "He's not tracking. Now all of a sudden he's realised... it's too late.

"There's no energy. Nothing from the captain. Nothing to try and get himself in a situation where he can help his team or anything. He's not done anything."

Fernandes finally springs into action when the referee gives a foul against United. Wright called his response laughable.

Wright then analysed a clip where Fernandes gives up after being beaten by Stefan Bajcetic.

When asked how he would react if that was his teammate, he said: "We wouldn't have a teammate like that. It's not good to have that guy in there because of the influence he's got and the fact he's constantly moaning and not working.

"That wouldn't happen back in our day. A player like that would not get to the level where he's putting on all that histronics in one of the biggest games in English football and is there for everyone to see. It's totally out of order."

Fernandes and United will look to bounce back when they take on Real Betis in their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday.