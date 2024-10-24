Ian Wright has told new Crystal Palace man Eddie Nketiah to 'calm down' in front of goal in order to see them flood in for the Eagles, as the summer signing from Arsenal continues in his search for his first goal at Selhurst Park.

Nketiah moved to Palace on transfer deadline day in August, but despite featuring in five Premier League starts for the south London outfit, he has so far failed to find the net - leaving Palace rooted in the relegation zone on just three points from their opening eight games. And Wright believes that the striker must relax to alleviate his nervy mindset in front of goal.

Wright: Nketiah Looks 'Anxious' as Wait For Palace Goal Continues

The striker has yet to score for his new club

Speaking on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, Wright noted that Nketiah had an air of anxiety around his performances by failing to breed confidence in taking shots on goal.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 385 11th Shots Per Game 3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.8 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.8 =10th Match rating 6.58 8th

And the former Arsenal man further told teammate Eberechi Eze to focus less on shots in order to supply Nketiah with chances. He said:

"I looked the other day, obviously watching Eddie Nketiah closely just to see how he's getting on, and he looks like somebody who is quite anxious about getting his shot off and trying to get that goal. "He needs to calm down, and maybe play with [Jean-Philippe] Mateta. "You've got to get some someone like [Eberechi] Eze to focus on being the person that doesn't take too many touches, and moving the ball a bit quicker."

Nketiah didn't have the greatest goalscoring record on paper at Arsenal, but when you dig deeper into his numbers at the Emirates Stadium, a record of 19 goals in just 38 starts in the Premier League for the Gunners is quite impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah scored 38 goals for Arsenal in 168 games.

Palace did need a new striker to challenge Jean-Philippe Mateta, with it being unsure as to whether the Frenchman had merely had a purple patch at Selhurst Park at the end of last season - and with the one-time England cap offering Premier League experience alongside a natural sense of goalscoring, his capture was a smart investment.

It will take time for Nketiah to shine in south London if performances remain poor at Selhurst Park, and he hasn't had too many chances to tuck home for Oliver Glasner's side thus far - but Nketiah is a player who has performed on domestic and continental soil, which should be a good omen for Palace if they can turn their form around under the Austrian.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.