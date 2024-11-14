Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said he was shocked by Harry Kane's recent comments about his fellow international teammates. The Three Lions skipper expressed frustration with those who dropped out of England's Nations League squad for games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, saying he was unhappy that their priority didn’t seem to be the national team.

As many as nine players withdrew from Lee Carsley’s final squad as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes over in 2025. As such, captain Kane said: "I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation."

While Kane's message may have been intended as a rallying cry to his compatriots, it has left Wright surprised.

The former Crystal Palace man was surprised to hear Kane talk so harshly

Speaking on ITV's coverage of England's trip to Greece for their penultimate Nations League clash, Wright gave his thoughts on what the 31-year-old had said prior to matchday, saying:

"I was very surprised to be totally honest. You're talking about someone who has been in the trenches with those guys. Every single England call-up is important. Every single one of them is an opportunity. "It just felt like we are talking about a captain of a bunch of players. A team that Gareth [Southgate] has got this group together and we're really together and we are so strong. Going from all that to then a few withdrawals and you're hearing about a lack of commitment." "For Harry to say that with players he has been in the trenches with, knowing the calibre of the players. To say he's disappointed to see them not coming, especially with the fixtures and how crazy the game has gone with the amount of games they have to play, it was a bit of a shock to me."

Fellow pundit Roy Keane shared Wright's sentiment that the timing of Kane's outburst was strange, but also believed that as a senior member of the dressing room, the Bayern Munich star was entitled to his opinion.

Following his comments, Kane was left on the bench by Carsley in Greece, who elected to start Ollie Watkins down the middle instead. The Aston Villa frontman would then go on to open the scoring inside the opening seven minutes of the contest.