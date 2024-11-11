Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Tottenham Hotspur following their shock 2-1 defeat on home soil against promoted club Ipswich Town.

Ipswich had failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League outings since earning promotion from the Championship ahead of their visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but claimed a stunning victory over Ange Postecoglou's men in North London.

Tottenham came into the contest off the back of a convincing 4-1 league victory over Aston Villa - though they were beaten 3-2 by Galatasaray in Turkey in the Europa League in midweek - as heavy favourites, but failed to live up to the billing, going in at half-time 2-0 down after a bicycle kick from Sammie Szmodics and a tap-in from Liam Delap.

Spurs attempted to rally after the break, with Rodrigo Bentancur pulling one back in the 69th minute, but the equaliser was not forthcoming.

Wright said to Premier League Productions at half-time...

"This is Spurs and what they do, I don’t mean that disrespectfully. When they are in a good run and you think they can put more results together, they throw a performance like this out there."

Tottenham endured a shaky start to the season, winning just one of their first four Premier League games - a 4-0 home victory over Everton - drawing with newly promoted Leicester City and losing against both Newcastle United and North London rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou's men got their act together after that stuttering start and went on to win nine of their next 11 in all competitions, before suffering back-to-back losses against Galatasaray and now Ipswich.

The result sees them languishing in 10th in the Premier League standings after 11 games - and the Australian head coach's future will surely be called into question if he is unable to turn his team into a side that regularly finishes in the Champions League positions and competes for silverware.