Manchester City and England star Alex Greenwood received a strong contender for the harshest red card of 2023 during Sunday’s clash against Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Greenwood, Man City’s captain, was sent off in the first half while taking a routine free-kick. Referee Emily Heaslip felt the defender was time-wasting and subsequently showed her a second yellow card. The decision has been lambasted by several high-profile figures in football, including Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Greenwood was on a booking for an earlier foul and received her marching orders shortly afterwards. City were 1-0 up at the time, thanks to a superb strike from Greenwood’s England teammate Chloe Kelly, but Heaslip’s harsh decision changed the complexion of the game.

The match official later reduced City to nine players when Lauren Hemp was also sent off. In total, Heaslip handed out 12 yellow cards over the course of the 90 minutes. City still went close to recording a memorable victory over WSL champions Chelsea, but Guro Reiten's injury-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw.

The game’s biggest talking point, though, was that red card for Greenwood in the 38th minute. Former England goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown said it was a “ridiculous” decision, while ex-Lioness Fara Williams described it as “shocking”.

Three of Greenwood’s baffled teammates - Kelly, Laia Aleixandri and Jill Roord - were cautioned for dissent as they contested Heaslip’s decision. The crowd, meanwhile, made their feelings clear in the form of loud boos and chants directed towards the ref.

Greenwood spent 26 seconds lining up the free-kick before Heaslip blew her whistle, ran over, and showed the Euro 2022 champion a second yellow card. Watch the incident below:

Reacting to the decision, Wright wrote on X: “Embarrassing. They keep telling us about laws of the game but where is common sense! Why would she be wasting time??? Kmt.” Indeed, why would Greenwood be wasting time midway through the first half?

Per BBC Sport, WSL officials are clamping down on time-wasting and appeals from players this season, which may explain Heaslip’s decision to show the flurry of yellow cards as a result of this controversial incident. Greenwood later said on Instagram: “No words!!! However I am so proud of my team today.”

Alex Greenwood's club career Years Team 2010-2014 Everton 2015 Notts County 2016-2018 Liverpool 2018-2019 Manchester United 2019-2020 Lyon 2020- Manchester City

Confidence in match officials is currently low

It’s fair to say that it’s been a difficult start to the season for match officials in both the men’s and women’s game in England. A hugely controversial VAR incident during the recent Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool has rocked confidence in both the current batch of match officials, and the use of technology in the sport.

There were further controversial incidents over the weekend. Brighton’s Pascal Gross was fortunate to avoid a straight red card against Liverpool, while Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic somehow got away with a second booking from referee Michael Oliver during the first half of Sunday’s clash against Arsenal.

It’s clear that match officials are currently under more pressure and scrutiny than ever before, and their jobs are far from easy. But it’s only natural that football fans - and, indeed, everyone else involved in the sport - expect the highest standards from the country's best officials.

