Highlights Ian Wright ends his Match of the Day era with an emotional farewell gift from presenter Lineker and fellow panelist Shearer.

Former Arsenal striker reduced to tears as he receives a commemorative cap and heartfelt tributes.

Turning 60 years of age fast-tracked Ian Wright's decision to step down from the beloved BBC show after 2 decades.

Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Ian Wright, who’s now turned his hand to punditry, was visibly moved by a Match of the Day parting present after completing his final show alongside presenter Gary Lineker and fellow panelist Alan Shearer. In what marked the end of a special era, the 60-year-old announced that he would be stepping down from his role on the BBC show, having been an integral part of the show for more than two decades.

Many will forget that he made his first cameo while he was still plying his trade as a footballer in December 1997 before becoming a regular fixture of its production two years post-retirement in 2002. His farewell appearance coincided with his former side Arsenal, who he played for 278 times for between 1991 and 1998, beating Everton 2-1 in a quest for the Premier League title, only to be stopped by an imperious Manchester City.

Wright’s Emotional Response to Parting Gift

‘I’m going to miss you guys. I really am.’

Signing off for the final time, his Match of the Day co-hosts Lineker and Shearer surprised the much-beloved ‘Wrighty’ with a gift that he will treasure for the rest of his life as he was reduced to tears, while a montage, featuring adoring tributes from the likes of Arsenal duo Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka, was played as the show came to a close.

Visibly overcome with emotion, Lineker handed him a commemorative cap, one awfully similar to those given to England players, as a thank you for his great service over the years. Having only picked up 33 England caps during his time as a player – compared to Shearer’s 63 and Lineker’s 80 – his pals joked that they thought he didn’t get enough for his country.

“That’s so sweet, man. I’m not going to look at the cameras now. I’m going to miss you guys. I really am. This has been the greatest to me, Match of the Day means the whole world to me, man. You lot don’t even know. That’s why I’ve got my 8, 9, 10 [tattoo] – my two guys who I love so much. People laugh at me for getting my 8, 9, 10 Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer but it’s because I love you, man. You’re my guys.”

Shearer responded by saying: 'We will miss you on Saturdays', while Lineker hailed Wright's contribution to the show, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a delight to work with you for so long, and you are a breath of fresh air - you always have been.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ian Wright's Premier League goal tally of 113 goals makes him the division's 24th-highest top goalscorer of all time.

Why Wright is Stepping Down for MOTD

Former striker's 60th birthday 'fast-tracked' his decision

If it was in the hands of the fans, Wright would be going nowhere. His undying charm and understanding of the beautiful game are the perfect concoction for those who spend their evenings tuning into Match of the Day – but it’s a decision that one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history says had been coming for a while.

“I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately, it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.”

The one-time Premier League champion turned 60 in November 2023 and, on the back of his milestone birthday, decided that his Saturdays are in need of a re-jig, which will most likely include spending valuable time with his children and grandchildren.