A comical video of Ian Wright having a conversation with a random stranger from his car left Laura Woods completely baffled.

The pair were travelling together when another driver wound down his window and noticed Wright and Woods.

Woods, the ITV and talkSPORT presenter, replied to the driver: “Hello, you alright?”

Most people would have left it at that - but Wrighty decided to spark up a full conversation which became increasingly bizarre.

“What’s happening, bro?” Wright said. “Hang on, man. What you saying my bro?”

When the driver said to the Arsenal legend “long time no see, innit”, Wright replied: “Well, I’m around, man!”

The driver then said: “I see Kev all the time.”

Wright responded: “Nice man, say what up when you see him next time, bro! Nice man!”

As the other man drove off, Woods asked Wright: “Do you actually know each other?”

Wright said: “No.”

She then asked: “Who’s Kev?”

Wright, shaking his head, replied: “I don’t know.”

Video: Ian Wright's random conversation leaves Laura Woods baffled

The footage is being shared across social media and you can watch it here:

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the clip:

Indeed, many of us have found ourselves in similar situations to Wrighty over the years.

When someone sparks up a random conversation with you, and you’ve no idea what they’re taking about, sometimes the easiest option is to pretend you understand what’s going on.

The video also provides further evidence that Wrighty is one of the nicest people in football. You won’t find many with a bad word to say about the former Premier League striker-turned-pundit.

Wright ranked first on list of top 10 pundits ever

Wright was recently named as the best pundit ever by BBC’s Match of the Day podcast following a discussion between Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Shearer named his MOTD colleague as his No. 1 pundit ahead of Graeme Souness and Gary Neville.

Richards, meanwhile, named the 59-year-old as his No. 4 pundit only behind Sky Sports’ trio Roy Keane, Neville, and Jamie Carragher.

Gary Lineker had the final say and Wright ended up clinching top spot overall.

Read more: Alan Shearer's list of football's top 10 best pundits stuns Micah Richards

Wright praised for sticking by Lineker

Wright was also widely praised last month for his show of solidarity with Lineker after the MOTD host was temporarily suspended.

He even threatened to quit MOTD for good unless Lineker was reinstated.

However, the situation was eventually resolved, meaning Wright and Lineker will continue working together on MOTD for the foreseeable future.