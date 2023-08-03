Jamaica made history as they booked a place in the Women’s World Cup round of 16 with a 0-0 draw against Brazil.

The Reggae Girlz are ranked 43rd in the world and were not expected to qualify for the knockouts from a group containing heavyweights Brazil and France.

Their progression was even more unlikely due to the battle between the team and the Jamaica Football Federation.

The players accused the governing body of "extreme disorganisation", and claimed they had not received "contractually agreed upon compensation". A crowdfunder was even set up to help the Reggae Girlz with the costs associated with the Women’s World Cup.

Despite this less-than-ideal run-up to the tournament, Jamaica drew 0-0 against France in their opening Group F match, before beating Panama 1-0 and earning a crucial point against Brazil.

The final whistle at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium brought about emotional celebrations from the Reggae Girlz, while the Brazilian team were visibly distraught at their early exit from the Women’s World Cup.

Jamaica’s Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who scored 20 goals for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League last season, produced some particularly iconic celebrations.

She gave a rousing speech to her teammates, had a heartwarming conversation with Brazilian icon Marta, and then later chatted to Ian Wright on Instagram Live while in the changing room.

Ian Wright and Bunny Shaw have emotional chat at Women’s World Cup

The exchange started with Wright telling Shaw: “You did it!”

The 26-year-old replied: "It’s been a long journey, man. It’s been an incredible journey. They gave up on us. We had to go on GoFundMe to get money to be here. We had to sacrifice so much to be here.

"So, to be here now, and to be moving on, is just an incredible feeling."

Wright later told Shaw he had been at the stadium to watch Jamaica progress, with the striker looking delighted as she responded: "You were?"

Watch the conversation between Wright and Shaw in the video below.

Wright has been a vocal advocate of women’s football for many years, continuously elevating female players and their achievements.

He is a particularly enthusiastic supporter of Arsenal Women and the Lionesses, but his Jamaican heritage means he is also fond of the Reggae Girlz.

Many will remember Wright’s powerful speech after England defeated Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals at Euro 2022, as momentum behind the Lionesses gathered.

"Whatever happens in the final, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE after this tournament, then what are we doing?" he asked.

"We've got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity because this is going to inspire a lot of people."

Wright’s journey at the Women’s World Cup is being followed in a YouTube series with FIFA. The icon will surely soon be paying a visit to Brisbane for England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria, before returning to Melbourne for Jamaica’s next game.